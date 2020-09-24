autoevolution
Road-Legal 1997 Porsche 993 Cup Car Looks Very Collectible

The 993 was the last air-cooled Neunelfer to hit the road, offered between 1994 and 1998 with a streamlined exterior design and a lot of new or improved parts over the previous generation. Like all other 911s before it, track-only versions were also offered, go-faster machines like the Cup car we’ll cover today.
The 1997 model which is listed at 269,000 euros ($313,000) by Schaltkulisse is one of 216 vehicles produced. Of those, 147 examples are fitted with the 310-horsepower engine, while the remaining 69 feature five more ponies from 3.8 liters of displacement. As opposed to most of its peers, chassis number 398109 is a road-legal conversion that shows only 33,000 kilometers (20,505 miles) on the clock.

Fitted with a six-speed transmission as opposed to five ratios for the 964 Cup, this blast from the not-so-distant past was fielded in the GTP Series on tracks such as Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Mugello and Monza in Italy, Zandvoort in the Netherlands, Hockenheim in Germany, and the fan-favorite Nurburgring circuit. The Manthey-Racing team took care of the 993 Cup during this period, and 2003 is when the conversion from track to road-legal car was carried out.

Presenting itself “in a technically good condition with sympathetic traces from a time when motorsport in Germany inspired countless fans,” the rear-engined corner carver is all about the driving experience. The stripped-out cabin, body-hugging bucket seats from Recaro, and center-stripe steering wheel bring the point home, along with a roll cage that blends in nicely with the rest of the cabin.

The selling vendor says that “you will hardly find a comparable agile, rare, and emotional vehicle with motorsport genes in this price range,” which is somewhat debatable given the mind-boggling figure listed on Schaltkulisse. But as opposed to many track brawlers from this period, don’t forget that the 993 Cup before your eyes is entitled to wear a license plate and doesn’t need racing fuel.

In addition to the experience of driving a racing car on public roads, chassis number 398109 is also a solid investment considering its rarity, the air-cooled engine, and the increasing pressure on banning the sale of new vehicles that rely on fossil fuels.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
