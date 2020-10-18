DYU D2+ Smart E-Bikes, or How China Is Keeping Pace with Trends

3 The Story of How That Jeep Wrangler Got Stuck on a Mountain Ridge Is Insane

More on this:

Jeep Gladiator Now Available With AEV 2.5-Inch DualSport RT Suspension System

There’s no mistaking the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck is pretty capable off the beaten path, especially the Rubicon thanks to improved articulation and suspension travel. American Expedition Vehicles of Wixom, Michigan can do better than OEM, though. 9 photos







Two heavy-duty control arm geometry correction brackets up front reduce the nose-dive effect under hard braking and improve ride quality regardless of driving scenario. Out back, the track bar tower extension raises the rear roll center, reduces the body roll, and generates a better turn-in response.



Extended front and rear sway bar end links compensate for the additional height, and bump stop spacers improve the bumper/axle contact under full articulation and jounce. The ProCal SNAP electronic calibration module is included in the price for easy speedometer recalibration, and finally,



Made in the U.S. and backed by a lifetime warranty, the DualSport RT Suspension isn’t compatible with the Mojave and AEV doesn’t guarantee the best possible ride quality and load-carrying capability with the



The required tools for installing the new suspension are “common hand tools” and a drill with a 13/32-inch bit. The estimated time for installation is five hours or thereabouts, and the difficulty level is listed by AEV as “moderate.” “The factory suspension is very soft, lightly damped, and has very low suspension frequency” according to the off-road specialist. Soaking up bumps on the highway in daily driving is one thing, but the inherent softness of the Gladiator also makes the handling feel loose. This gets us to the 2.5-inch DualSport RT Suspension System that promises to offer “the optimal balance of load-carrying capacity and ride quality.” Priced at $1,599 excluding shipping, the upgrade package consists of triple-rate coil springs that provide 2.5 inches (6.35 centimeters) of additional ride height for the front and rear axles. Compatible with tires as large as 37 inches wrapped around 17-inch wheels, the frequency-tuned suspension kit is complemented by Bilstein 5100 shocks that provide “a slightly sportier and more controlled feel” over the stock setup.Two heavy-duty control arm geometry correction brackets up front reduce the nose-dive effect under hard braking and improve ride quality regardless of driving scenario. Out back, the track bar tower extension raises the rear roll center, reduces the body roll, and generates a better turn-in response.Extended front and rear sway bar end links compensate for the additional height, and bump stop spacers improve the bumper/axle contact under full articulation and jounce. The ProCal SNAP electronic calibration module is included in the price for easy speedometer recalibration, and finally, AEV has also bundled the JL/JT Jack Base for extra safety when changing a tire.Made in the U.S. and backed by a lifetime warranty, the DualSport RT Suspension isn’t compatible with the Mojave and AEV doesn’t guarantee the best possible ride quality and load-carrying capability with the EcoDiesel V6 The required tools for installing the new suspension are “common hand tools” and a drill with a 13/32-inch bit. The estimated time for installation is five hours or thereabouts, and the difficulty level is listed by AEV as “moderate.”

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.