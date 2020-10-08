The Off-Road Capabilities of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

The Gladiator reintroduced pickup Jeeps back to the world at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and went on sale in the spring of 2019. It is Jeep's first pickup truck since the Comanche was discontinued in 1992.Under the vented scoop hood, the 2021 Gladiator Rubicon can be equipped with the gasoline 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or a new edition for the lineup, the 3.0-liter L630 Gen III V6 EcoDiesel.The diesel V6 is coupled to a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low rpm shifts, which manages the 442 lb.-ft. of torque. The gasoline engine is available with a traditional stick-shift transmission.On the exterior, not much has changed for the latest model. Worth highlighting are the removable aluminum doors and tops, the wheel-to-wheel steel rock rails and the heavy-duty forged tow hooks that equip both front and rear bumpers.The complex pickup has an approach angle of 43.6 degrees and a ground clearance of 11.1 inches (28 centimetres). It benefits from the use of a high air intake that helps get the Gladiator through depths of up to 30 inches (77 centimeters).The standard front and rear ‘Tru-Lok’ electronic locking differentials offer very good power delivery to all four wheels and help maintain momentum trough rugged terrain without compromising traction.A new feature for the 2021 model enables the rear-axle to be locked in when selecting 4HI mode. This will come in handy when tackling obstacles at high speeds. The Dana 44 heavy-duty solid axles have extra-thick tubes and forgings for exceptional strength, rigidity and durability, having been improved from earlier versions.The Gladiator Rubicon is also equipped with a disconnecting front sway bar that increases the front wheel articulation of the truck by 30%.The Rock-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case supplies a 4:1 low-range gear ratio that sends vast torque to the wheels of the mid-size pickup especially when it’s powered by the high-torque EcoDiesel engine.It is designed for traversing steep inclines or crawling over obstacles, giving the driver even more control on tough terrain.The highly capable suspension is powered by a set of 2-inch Fox performance shocks. They use the race proven damping-control technology which provides a comfortable on-road ride and predictable off-road handling.The precision metal impact aluminum body of the shocks offer great heat dissipation and will never rust. Inside we find the latest Fox performance valving technology which features an internal floating piston.Compared to the Wrangler’s 3500 (1587 kilograms) pounds towing capability, the V-6 petrol engine-powered Gladiator can tow a massive 7650 pounds (3470 kilograms). The cargo bed can carry payloads between 1105 (501 kilograms) and 1700 pounds (771 kilograms).Shielding the truck’s undercarriage is a system of high-strength steel skid plates. They help protect key components like the fuel tank and transfer case from damage caused by rough trails.To help on any off-road adventure, the available forward-facing TrailCam comes in handy. It offers gridlines that display the best path in front of the truck. A cool feature is the integrated washer that helps clean the camera with the simple push of a button.The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is a highly recommended pickup truck for those who like to explore trails with ease and comfort. It offers more space than a Wrangler and has all the great off-road features that you would expect from a Jeep.