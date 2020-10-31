2021 Jeep Gladiator Goes Willys, Priced from $35,265

Even now, almost two years after the Gladiator nameplate re-entered the Jeep lineup, the pickup truck with off-road capabilities continues to be at the center of the carmaker’s development efforts. The latest news from the Gladiator front this October is the launch, for the first time, of the Willys specification for the model.
Available on other Jeeps for some time, Willys brings a host of mechanical and visual enhancements to the table, while at the same time paying tribute to Jeep's brilliant, yet twisted corporate history.
For the mechanical side of the Gladiator, Willys means the addition of things like a limited-slip rear differential, rock rails, aggressive 32-inch mud terrain tires, and Rubicon cab rock rails and shocks.
Visually, the model gains a Willys hood decal, heritage 4WD tailgate decal, unique black 17-inch aluminum wheels with gray pad print and a gloss black sport grille. Inside there are all-weather slush mats, and the Technology Group with 7-inch radio, connective services and the Convenience Group.
Engine-wise there are no changes. The pickup packs the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 linked to a 6-speed manual transmission, working together with specific hardware like Jeep’s Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, and the two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio for increased off-road prowess.
“Building on the widely popular Wrangler Willys, we’re thrilled to announce the Willys model is joining the Gladiator lineup as another way for Jeep to connect with our customers,” said in a statement Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - North America.
“Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability.”
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys is to be made available for the Sport and Sport S models, with a choice of eight exterior colors. Pricing starts at $35,265 (plus $1,495 destination), and the version can already be ordered.
For the mechanical side of the Gladiator, Willys means the addition of things like a limited-slip rear differential, rock rails, aggressive 32-inch mud terrain tires, and Rubicon cab rock rails and shocks.
Visually, the model gains a Willys hood decal, heritage 4WD tailgate decal, unique black 17-inch aluminum wheels with gray pad print and a gloss black sport grille. Inside there are all-weather slush mats, and the Technology Group with 7-inch radio, connective services and the Convenience Group.
Engine-wise there are no changes. The pickup packs the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 linked to a 6-speed manual transmission, working together with specific hardware like Jeep’s Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, and the two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio for increased off-road prowess.
“Building on the widely popular Wrangler Willys, we’re thrilled to announce the Willys model is joining the Gladiator lineup as another way for Jeep to connect with our customers,” said in a statement Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - North America.
“Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability.”
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys is to be made available for the Sport and Sport S models, with a choice of eight exterior colors. Pricing starts at $35,265 (plus $1,495 destination), and the version can already be ordered.