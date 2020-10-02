Jeep Gladiator Maximus Turns into Lawnmower from Hell with Suspension Upgrade

For some car lovers, having the words Hellcat, Jeep Gladiator and Hennessey in the same sentence is pure heaven. And we’re not just throwing them in there because they look good, but because they can also form a very verifiable sentence: Hennessey made a Jeep Gladiator with a Hellcat engine.
They also named it Maximus, and you can probably think about a million things you could do with it. Chances are that lawing the grass with those massive wheels is not one of them. But why shouldn’t be? After all, the Gladiator has all it takes for such a task, and even if it performs it indirectly, it’s quite good at it.
Chopping down the green was of course not Hennessey’s goal while doing the run in the grass. As you can see in the video below, the Maximus get a bit more tweaks, especially in the suspension department, and the Texans took it out for one more spin to see how it behaves.
As you can see, the Gladiator has long lost its stock form when it comes to suspension as well. The upgraded system provided by Hennessey comes with a 6-inch lift, which makes the pickup ideal for virtually any type of terrain.
What remains the coolest modification though is the fitting of a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 sourced from a Hellcat under the hood. Tied to an 8-speed automatic transmission and tuned some more, the powerplant develops 1,000 hp and gives the massive truck an acceleration time of 3.9 seconds.
Last time we heard about the Maximus breed, Hennessey was just putting the finishing touches on the fourth unit. After initially planning a run of 24 Gladiators, the Texans dropped that to half. The price for each is $225,000, including the base vehicle – given how the base Rubicon pickup starts at about $43,875, you pay the bulk of that money for the modifications.
