Hennessey Maximus 1000 Jeep Gladiator With Hellcat Engine Develops 694 RWHP

The Jeep Gladiator may be all-new for the 2020 model year, but Hellcat swaps galore. None match the Hennessey Maximus 1000, however, because this fellow here develops 1,000 horsepower and 933 pound-feet of torque at the crankshaft. 78 photos



Hennessey has dyno’d an example of the off-road sports truck at their facility in Texas, finding out that the rear wheels receive 692 horsepower. That’s a 30 percent driveline loss, but what did you expect? Those extra-large tires, Dana 60 differentials, and 4.88 gearing take their toll on the output of the vastly modified engine.



Presented at the SEMA Show earlier this year, the Maximus 1000 also differs from ECU , radiator, fuel system, exhaust, and driveshafts. The 6.0-inch lift kit from King is also worth mentioning, along with the upgraded leather interior, off-road bumpers, and zero-to-60-mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds.



John Hennessey brags about the Maximus 1000 by asking “what other vehicle can climb to the top of Aspen Mountain with a KTM dirt bike in the back?” There are very few answers to this question, but then again, there are alternatives out there. Arctic Trucks, American Expedition Vehicles, even a lifted Ford Ranger Raptor could do it.



Production of the Hellcat-engined Gladiator from Hennessey is limited to 24 examples of the breed, each priced at $225,000 before options. The price includes the donor truck, and customers can order the Maximus 1000 directly from Hennessey.



“Our clients want exclusive, extreme vehicles that deliver a fun and exciting driving experience both on and off-road,” added Hennessey. “Our Maximus Jeep with 1000 horsepower is pure ridiculousness on four wheels."



