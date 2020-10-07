Possessed Jeep Gladiator Is the Demon We Won't Fear

The Gladiator is one of the most recent additions to the Jeep roster. It only entered the market as a revived nameplate last year, but it has already become a custom industry favorite. And in some cases, like with this black-on-black example, custom means revealing the dark side the model could have had if a Demon possessed it instead of the regular engine lineup.
That would be a 6.2-liter Demon engine, of course, of the crate variety, perfectly fitted under the hood together with a 2.7-liter supercharger and linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission. 850 hot little demons are released by it, kept from overheating everything around them by a heavy-duty Griffin radiator for the engine, and an air-to-water intercooler for the supercharger.
This heavily modified Gladiator, currently on the lot of cars going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer during the house’s fall auction later this month, started life as a 2020 Launch Edition Rubicon, got the mentioned Demon engine swap, and was nicknamed Possessed, a word boldly written on both sides of the pickup. But the engine swap and the bold lettering are not the only changes.
To make it suitable for any type of terrain, possibly even the ones in hell, the pickup was gifted with 6.5-inch Enforcer Overland Stage-4 suspension, King shock absorbers, and massive Fuel Zephyr wheels wrapped in Toyo MT tires. A bed-mounted spare tire carrier, Rockslide Engineering electric side steps, and Mopar stubby steel bumpers with a WARN Zeon 10S winch to get the thing out of sticky situations are also on the menu.
As for the way it looks, the befitting black is also everywhere, carefully and effectively offset by the red on the wheels, sides, seats and steering wheel.
We are not being told how much money went into making the Gladiator a Demon, but the great part is that it is selling with no reserve. That means it will go to the highest bidder, no matter the price.
