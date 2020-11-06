A Closer Look at the Doors-off Mirror Kit for the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator

Contrary to their army truck siblings, Jeeps have been symbolizing freedom since the first civilian versions were released. The current generation Wrangler and Gladiator enhance that feeling by featuring removable doors. But taking them off also removes the side mirrors, a problem that has been solved by Mopar, which recently released a doors-off mirror kit specifically created for the two Jeeps.
The Wrangler and its pickup truck counterpart, the Gladiator, are the weapon of choice for many off-road enthusiasts and people who enjoy a sturdy vehicle that can tackle any kind of road.
One of the features that everyone enjoys is the ability to easily remove the doors and roof, giving passengers an unparalleled feeling of freedom. But, because the mirrors are mounted on the front doors, driving the newest Wrangler with the doors off was not an option on public roads.
This problem was amplified when the new Bronco was revealed. It also features removable doors, but its side mirrors are fitted to the chassis and remain in place.
Luckily, Mopar, the parts, service, and customer care division of Jeep’s parent company, have developed a kit that solves this problem and enables owners to enjoy their doorless Jeeps without compromising safety.
Unlike other aftermarket versions, the kit is engineered and tested to original-equipment standards and it provides a field of view identical to the factory mirrors. Also, the parts were designed to minimize vibration caused by the vehicle or the rough terrain.
Each mirror is attached to a cowl-end cap bolt and the upper door hinge, and an additional custom thumb wheel-nut-clamp is used to connect the assembly to the door flange.
The included mounting brackets have an anti-corrosion undercoat and a durable black powder-coat finish to ensure that they withstand any kind of temperatures or weather conditions.
The mirrors are also compatible with Mopar’s Off-Road Light A-Pillar Mounting Brackets (part number: 82215427AB or 82216213AA), so if these are already installed on the Jeep there is no need for disassembly.
Another useful feature is the built-in break-away system that prevents damage on the trails or in any form of tight space. If the mirrors are hit, they fold in a forward or backward motion to prevent the glass and frame from being extensively deteriorated.
The price for the mirror kit is $295, which is high compared to the aftermarket options available, but the quality of the product and the materials used is of the highest level.
Owners of the latest Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models can preorder the kit online or through a Mopar shop using the 82215331AB part number, but there is no estimated time of delivery.
The manufacturer states that the orders taken now will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis once the part is available.
Despite that, many Jeep owners out there are thankful that this kit is finally available and will look forward to driving their Jeeps with the doors off not only on trails but on any public road.
