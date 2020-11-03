The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept Is Ready for Extreme Adventure. And Hot Dogs

Up until the last moment, organizers held on to hope that they might still be able to put together the 2020 edition of the SEMA show in its original format, but in keeping with current restrictions and health precautions. As the November date neared, it became clear that this was an impossibility.
SEMA, like most auto shows and events that should have taken place this year, was canceled. But that’s not to say that we’re completely out of SEMA goodies, like this just-revealed Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept by Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts.
Unveiled some hours ago, Top Dog is the Jeep Gladiator that was built with mountain bikers in mind, the kind that loves to really go off the beaten track for fun – and maybe not faint from hunger in the process. It’s a beautiful, elegant and impressive build that combines functionality and performance, with some very neat amenities. Those include a food and drink compartment on the driver side, comprising a hot dog grill and a refrigerator to keep those hot dogs in until it’s time for a meal.
You can see a full walkaround of the Top Dog Jeep at the bottom of the page. As with most SEMA builds, this is a one-off, but it features many parts available from Mopar and JPP, like the front bumper, the snorkel, the two-inch lift kit, the front and rear winches, and the rear canopy by Patriot Campers with the bike rack on top.
Opposite the food and drink side is a toolbox side, which is exactly what it sounds like. Access to the bike rack is done by means of a folding ladder stored in a special tray in the back, while the side (with auxiliary lights) is home to a toolbox and shelving, and enough space to pack whatever tools and equipment you need to make sure your bike is up for whatever challenge you have planned for the day.
Painted in K-9 blue with matte black accents, the Top Dog features matching interior, with black leather and blue accents. We told you it’s stylish. That said, the interior is fairly stock, except for some upgrades here and there, like the pedals and the grab handles, and some extra storage in the back. Powering all this up is the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 from the Gladiator family.
