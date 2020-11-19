Chinese 2022 Jeep Compass Facelift Teased With Uconnect 5 Infotainment System

4 Mopar Is Factory-Baking Something Cool for Jeep in Honor of the 2020 SEMA360

Jeep has plenty of new models in the pipeline, starting with the HEMI V8-engined Wrangler Rubicon 392 that packs 470 horsepower. Lower down the spectrum, the Compass is also up for a small refresh. 33 photos



Jeep decided on a brand-new dashboard with a “floating display” for the infotainment system, giving the cabin a plusher appearance than before. The landscape-oriented screen is pretty large for a compact crossover at first glance, and as the headline implies, Uconnect 5 will come standard with Android as the operating system.



Presented in January 2020 with over-the-air updates and wireless mirroring for iOS and Android phones, Uconnect 5 is compatible with displays as large as 12.3 inches in diameter. Highlights include up to 64 gigs of flash memory, 6 gigs of RAM, a 50K MIP microchip, and the Atlantis architecture that replaces Powernet for in-vehicle electronics communication. Indeed, it’s really neat.







In terms of engine options, Chinese motoring publication PHEV in the Compass 4xe. Front-wheel-drive trims are expected with a dual-clutch transmission while four-wheel-drive trims such as the Trailhawk level up to a nine-speed automatic. Spied last month with narrower headlights and a modernized grille, the bigger brother of the Renegade has been previewed in China by the GAC Fiat Chrysler joint venture ahead of the grand reveal at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show. The design sketches reveal an upmarket motif for the icon seven-slot grille, garnished with for good measure. The lower half of the front bumper has also been modified for a more sculpted look, but the biggest change of the facelift is found on the inside.Jeep decided on a brand-new dashboard with a “floating display” for the infotainment system, giving the cabin a plusher appearance than before. The landscape-oriented screen is pretty large for a compact crossover at first glance, and as the headline implies, Uconnect 5 will come standard with Android as the operating system.Presented in January 2020 with over-the-air updates and wireless mirroring for iOS and Android phones, Uconnect 5 is compatible with displays as large as 12.3 inches in diameter. Highlights include up to 64 gigs of flash memory, 6 gigs of RAM, a 50K MIP microchip, and the Atlantis architecture that replaces Powernet for in-vehicle electronics communication. Indeed, it’s really neat. Fiat Chrysler’s new infotainment system relies on TomTom for the built-in navigation, but you can switch to Google Maps or Waze through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Dual-phone connectivity, up to five user profiles, five times the operating speed of Uconnect 4, and Amazon Alexa are also featured. An advanced voice control system with “Hey Jeep” as the wake-up voice command rounds off the list of goodies.In terms of engine options, Chinese motoring publication Autohome.com.cn looks forward to the 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder that Jeep currently offers on its own or as ain the Compass 4xe. Front-wheel-drive trims are expected with a dual-clutch transmission while four-wheel-drive trims such as the Trailhawk level up to a nine-speed automatic.