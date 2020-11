Drag Racing RWD Apples With AWD Oranges: 911 GT3 RS Runs Into Jeep's Trackhawk

AWD

Well, it could be for some shameless advertising wrapped around a great apples and oranges drag race comparison – the 911 belongs to a certain renting company. Or it could be that Hennessey’s Tuner School was also at the Pennzoil Proving Ground and it devised a neat way of promoting it without causing a big fuss.It could even be that Jeep’s stock Trackhawk was lined up for a conversion to the HPE1000 Supercharged engine upgrade and they needed to benchmark it prior to starting the work, just to be professional and make sure everything works as advertised from the factory.Granted, we prefer this final possible explanation for this encounter best – the Sealy, Texas, tuning house just wanted to have some genuine track fun with two of the greatest vehicles in their respective categories (why also ticking all the above boxes, of course).And, also, it wanted to find out the best between anmonster with 707 hp that weighs in at around 5,400 pounds (2,449 kg) and a RWD track expert with 520 hp that’s a lot lighter at around 3,200 lbs. / 1,451 kg (both scale estimates offered by Alex, the host).Just to make sure they get more accurate readings, the Jeep Trackhawk and the 911 GT3 RS were drag raced twice, with both vehicles flagged simultaneously and (as far as we could see) with the launch control systems engaged. Before we discuss the winner – both runs had the same result – we need to address the “roaring lion” in the room, namely the two vehicles’ exhaust systems.While the Jeep Trackhawk has the horsepower and displacement count on its side, we have to say the soundtrack of the GT3 RS (Hennessey made sure we hear them both, with strategically placed cameras right next to the exhaust tips of both vehicles) is about two levels crazier...And now, we can finally present the aftermath of both runs, which actually had the exact same scenario: Trackhawk pulls ahead using 707 hp and AWD, 911 GT3 RS comes flying from the rear using its lower weight advantage and passes the finish line with about a car and a half’s length ahead...