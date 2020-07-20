2021 Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Price Announced in the UK, It’s Not Cheap

Scheduled to reach British showrooms in September 2020 for the 2021 model year, the 4xe powertrain option for the Renegade is not affordable. The entry-level trim – which happens to be the well-equipped Longitude – kicks off from an uncanny 32,600 pounds sterling.
Yes, you’ve heard that right! Not only does it cost more than the Skoda Kodiq seven-seat crossover with a few bits and bobs, but it’s more expensive than the Hyundai Kona Electric. On the other hand, neither of these two examples are as off-road capable as the Jeep.
Ignore the 34,500-pound Limited trim level, and at the top of the range, the Renegade 4xe Trailhawk sweetens the deal with Rock mode for 4WD Low and instant torque off the beaten path thanks to the e-motor that drive the rear wheels. In its most efficient specification, the plug-in hybrid powertrain is good for 26 miles (42 kilometers) in EV mode.
Regardless of trim, the Renegade 4xe and slightly larger Compass 4xe feature a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine up front. The FireFly mill delivers 130 or 180 horsepower on its own, and there’s a second electric motor coupled to the engine that acts as a generator. The 11.4-kWh battery located under the second-row seats powers only the rear axle.
Even the base Longitude comes with 8.4-inch Uconnect NAV and a 7.0-inch TFT color display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as black accents for the air vents, speakers, and center console. All three models feature a six-speed automatic transmission and an updated Selec-Terrain rotary control that adds e-AWD modes over the ICE-only Renegade.
Up to 18 exterior colors are available in the United Kingdom for the 4xe. Bikini and Omaha Orange are exclusive to the Trailhawk. These paint options are complemented by no fewer than four wheel designs, and the list of goodies doesn’t end here. Safety is another strong point of the 4xe, featuring “the most advances ADAS systems available.”
Customers interested in Jeep’s first plug-in hybrid may also want to know what sort of charging options they have. With up to 2.3 kWh of power, the battery is full in less than five hours. Upgrading to the easyWallbox that runs at 7.4 kWh drops the waiting time to two hours.
Ignore the 34,500-pound Limited trim level, and at the top of the range, the Renegade 4xe Trailhawk sweetens the deal with Rock mode for 4WD Low and instant torque off the beaten path thanks to the e-motor that drive the rear wheels. In its most efficient specification, the plug-in hybrid powertrain is good for 26 miles (42 kilometers) in EV mode.
Regardless of trim, the Renegade 4xe and slightly larger Compass 4xe feature a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine up front. The FireFly mill delivers 130 or 180 horsepower on its own, and there’s a second electric motor coupled to the engine that acts as a generator. The 11.4-kWh battery located under the second-row seats powers only the rear axle.
Even the base Longitude comes with 8.4-inch Uconnect NAV and a 7.0-inch TFT color display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as black accents for the air vents, speakers, and center console. All three models feature a six-speed automatic transmission and an updated Selec-Terrain rotary control that adds e-AWD modes over the ICE-only Renegade.
Up to 18 exterior colors are available in the United Kingdom for the 4xe. Bikini and Omaha Orange are exclusive to the Trailhawk. These paint options are complemented by no fewer than four wheel designs, and the list of goodies doesn’t end here. Safety is another strong point of the 4xe, featuring “the most advances ADAS systems available.”
Customers interested in Jeep’s first plug-in hybrid may also want to know what sort of charging options they have. With up to 2.3 kWh of power, the battery is full in less than five hours. Upgrading to the easyWallbox that runs at 7.4 kWh drops the waiting time to two hours.