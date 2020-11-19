Custom Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Looks Like the Devil’s Pickup Truck

Several years ago, So Flo Jeeps was born out of sheer passion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. When it comes to customizing Jeeps of all shapes and sizes, these fellows are the real MVPs, and their inventory does a neat job at demonstrating the remarkable level of skill that’s at work on SFJ’s premises. To be quite frank, their bespoke creatures are some of the most rugged machines money can buy!
Let me tell you, there’s absolutely no shortage of monstrous behemoths in the manufacturer’s malicious range. Each and every one of these wicked fiends features a signature recipe that seems to work wonders, along with a selection of specific design elements for each individual build to bring about their very own unique personalities.
For a clear demonstration of the crew’s outstanding abilities, we’ll be proceeding with a closer analysis of the company’s SF6x6 leviathan – a demonic piece of machinery that started out as a regular Gladiator in Jeep’s fearsome lineup. To be fair, the original car is one menacing beast straight off the production line.
Suspension duties are taken good care of by a leading link module at the front, along with a trailing arm setup on the opposite end. Jeep’s ominous monstrosity rolls of a set of 17-inch steel wheels that wear top-grade disc brakes on all four sides. The Gladiator’s wheelbase measures 137.3 inches (3,487 mm), while its starting price is rated at approximately $35,040.
Needless to say, Jeep’s mechanical warrior is a force to be reckoned with among pickups. However, if your adventurous gearhead soul is looking for some serious custom muscle, then So Flo’s vicious 6x6 conversion should do the trick! Honestly, this nasty animal appears to have come straight out of the pits of hell.
The new setup also adds five inches (127 mm) of ground clearance. Should you be looking to treat your ride to an ambitious heart transplant, SFJ’s specialists will gladly dispose of the stock V6 powerplant to make way for a feral turbodiesel with 600 pound-feet of twist on tap or an untamed 6.2-liter LS3 V8 that hails from a mighty Corvette.
To complement these chassis and powertrain upgrades, the team proceeded to unleash a selection of cosmetic modifications that keep things looking rad. Up front, you will find what So Flo refers to as a Grumper – a chunky unit that incorporates the grille and bumper to form a single component.
Additionally, we notice a fresh fiberglass hood that gives the SF6x6 a ruthless attitude to match its size. Oh, and don’t you even get me started on those red halo-style headlights, okay? These things host some truly ferocious vibes, if you ask me.
This, ladies and gents, is the stuff of nightmares!
