2021 Nissan Navara and South American Frontier Updated, Now Feature PRO-4X Grade

Automakers do not seem to mind that consumers might get confused when using different names for the same (or entirely different) models. Take the Navara / Frontier facelift for example. The Japanese automaker has upgraded the European and Mexico plus South America versions, while leaving the U.S. specification on the waiting list. Hopefully, they’re just taking care of last-minute details...
So, the novelties for the 2021 Nissan Navara and its Frontier counterpart apply both in Europe and America, but the latter region is only getting the new version from the Southern tip up to Trump’s fence.
Well, we already knew the 2021 Navara and Frontier were coming thanks to the automaker’s recent teaser, and the latter even had its new and shiny designers’ bits revealed a little in advance thanks to a leak covering the U.S. version (check it out here to see the differences compared to the EU- and South American siblings).
Nissan, on its own, promises the pickup will arrive in Thailand first this very December (with more markets to follow later – probably early 2021) with “an enhanced level of safety, comfort and driving pleasure, while continuing to bring durability, reliability and versatility.”
It’s also sporting a refreshed exterior – aiming for an even more rugged look, while both the Navara and Frontier will be offered to customers with a new PRO-4X style package that includes black badges, orange details, black grille, roof racks and running boards, as well as 17-inch black wheels and AT tires, among others.
More importantly, the facelift includes some technical updates as well – reduced vibrations and better noise insulation, as well as a new steering rack that should enhance both the response and low-speed maneuverability.
There’s also a tougher rear axle that supports an expanded cargo bed and an increased payload capability, while access is easier now thanks to the addition of a rear-bumper integrated step.
As far as technologies are concerned, Nissan mainly focused on bringing additional safety features on board – the Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite now includes Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking. The Intelligent Around View Monitor has also gained a new “off-road monitor” feature.
