'Tis the Season to Officially Shop for Jeep Products on Amazon

Now, at the risk of repeating ourselves, we have to say that 2020 has been a scary year, including for the automotive industry. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any opportunities. Online shopping – already on the rise – has skyrocketed during these past few months. And automakers are always eager to join any party where there’s big cash at stake.
We’re almost ready to kick off the holiday season, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is gearing up to join the shopping fever with a few offers of its own, with the fourth phase of the U.S. Armed Forces-inspired “Built to Serve” Ram Trucks or the Black Friday “Dodge Power Dollars” program for the 2021 Durango being chief among them.
Jeep, on the other hand, is taking a slightly different approach and isn’t tempting customers with any vehicle in particular. Instead, the company has taken its legendary “go anywhere, do anything” credo online, setting up the official Jeep Store by Amazon.
That’s right, from now on, any Jeep fan will be just a few clicks (or screen touches) away from “hundreds of options for authentic Jeep brand licensed gear and merchandise, specifically designed to experience life’s adventures, through the official Amazon store.”
And when they say hundreds, they literally mean that as enthusiasts can sift through various categories such as apparel, adventure/camping gear, collections of legacy accessories, dedicated children’s merchandise, and even home products and accessories. There’s virtually something for everybody, from the basic car key chain to smartphone cases or earbuds.
We noticed the 2020 holiday season has its own dedicated (and probably limited-time) section, and we immediately decided the best item for us would be the funny-looking “Jeep Candy Cane Grille T-Shirt.” Just look at its neat way of turning the iconic grille into a sweet treat for $19.99.
That’s just one choice among many others, and we invite you to the comments section below to give us your own opinion about your favorite Jeep accessory or product to gift-wrap and place under the Christmas tree for someone special.
Jeep, on the other hand, is taking a slightly different approach and isn’t tempting customers with any vehicle in particular. Instead, the company has taken its legendary “go anywhere, do anything” credo online, setting up the official Jeep Store by Amazon.
That’s right, from now on, any Jeep fan will be just a few clicks (or screen touches) away from “hundreds of options for authentic Jeep brand licensed gear and merchandise, specifically designed to experience life’s adventures, through the official Amazon store.”
And when they say hundreds, they literally mean that as enthusiasts can sift through various categories such as apparel, adventure/camping gear, collections of legacy accessories, dedicated children’s merchandise, and even home products and accessories. There’s virtually something for everybody, from the basic car key chain to smartphone cases or earbuds.
We noticed the 2020 holiday season has its own dedicated (and probably limited-time) section, and we immediately decided the best item for us would be the funny-looking “Jeep Candy Cane Grille T-Shirt.” Just look at its neat way of turning the iconic grille into a sweet treat for $19.99.
That’s just one choice among many others, and we invite you to the comments section below to give us your own opinion about your favorite Jeep accessory or product to gift-wrap and place under the Christmas tree for someone special.