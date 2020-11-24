Jeep Will E-s Rendering Is a Futuristic Return to the Roots for the Iconic Model

We're well aware that Jeep makes other models than the Wrangler, yet there's no denying that this is the model that first comes to mind when you think about the company. That's because it's the only one to maintain a clear connection with the primordial Jeep, the Willys.
These links are mostly suggested through the Wrangler's design because, other than that, the model is as modern as they come. It's so modern, in fact, that Jeep is even offering a hybrid option, and the all-electric one can't be too far away either. The change is happening, but not everyone is happy with how quickly it's unfolding.
Paul Piliste, a self-described freelance car designer, certainly seems to think that Jeep could do more in this sense. To showcase his vision, he's come up with the Will E-s concept (it's a stretch, we know, but you can read it as "Willys" if you're a bit lenient). It is a battery-powered off-road adventure vehicle that mixes the brand's history with future requirements.
Jeep. Granted, it's not so easy when that front screen replacing the grille doesn't display the seven bars that make Jeeps what they are, but there are enough elements there to make any confusion short-lasting. The front bumper, for example, might just as well have "Wrangler" written all over it, and it wouldn't make it any more obvious what model it belonged to.
The Will E-s sports all the usual exaggerations of a concept car, though it has to be said its wheels look pretty restrained by typical show car standards. It does feature airless tires, so at least there's that. Its fenderless design gives it plenty of wheel travel, but also opens the opportunity for making a really big mess.
That display we mentioned already is probably the vehicle's central feature, and Paul gives us a few hints as to how it could make itself useful for the owner and those around it. For instance, it could show the charging state of the battery when plugged in, making it easy to know from afar how much longer it would take without checking the smartphone app.
Paul doesn't go into too much detail about his creation, so we have no way of knowing if he intended this or it's just a visual artifact. Still, it looks as though the Will E-s comes with four-wheel steering. Considering the tricks the upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV can pull with its Crab Mode, we wouldn't be surprised if the Jeep was capable of something similar.
One way in which it won't be able to copy the Hummer, though, is with the latter's Extraction Mode where it boosts the ground clearance to 16 inches (40+ cm) thanks to its air suspension to overcome difficult obstacles. The Will E-s appears to employ classic coil springs, making any on-the-fly adjustments impossible.
What this concept shows most of all is that the Jeep design heritage is flexible enough to adapt regardless of what the future holds in store. No matter what, people will still want capable adventure vehicles, and as long as there is a demand, carmakers will do everything they can to meet it. Bring on the future, Jeep can handle it.
