2023 Jeep Baby SUV Spied for the First Time, Should Start Production This November

Jeep is planning an even smaller SUV in its lineup, which we will refer to as a "Baby SUV," or “Baby Jeep” until further notice. The vehicle in question is an A-UV, which means it is in the A-segment and will have some design features to link it to the Jeep brand. We have the first spy shots of it.
The prototype of the upcoming Baby Jeep was spied in Europe, and we have two separate sets of images of it. The first set reveals the vehicle in a parking lot, along with other models, and its camouflage does a good job at hiding its size and overall appearance.
The second set of spy shots of the Baby SUV from Jeep has the background cropped out of them, so we get to focus on what is left in each image. The vehicle in question will be the smallest Jeep offered by the company, and it will be manufactured in Stellantis's plant in Tychy, Poland.
Its platform will be shared with other models from the Stellantis portfolio, and all rumors point to it being the brother of the upcoming Alfa Romeo Brennero and the replacement of the Fiat 500X. As you can observe, there is a cutout in the bumper for the exhaust, so there will be at least a version of this car with an internal combustion engine.
However, the A-UV from Jeep will also be offered in an all-electric version, and hybrid models are expected to fill in the gaps. Or, the hybrids may be the norm, while the all-electric model will be the most expensive in the line-up.
It is unclear if this vehicle will have all-wheel drive even as an optional feature, but do not get your hopes up too high. We would not dream of a performance variant or any off-roading capabilities for the baby SUV from Jeep.
According to previous reports on the matter, the Baby Jeep will come with a front-wheel drive configuration for its base model, and its production should start as early as November 2022.
Since this is the first time we see the all-new Jeep, we are a bit skeptical about that deadline, but time will tell if the reports from May 2021 were on the money or not.
