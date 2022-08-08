Jeep Recalls Nearly 100,000 Grand Cherokee SUVs Over Damaged Side Markers

On January 19th, the FCA US LLC opened an investigation as a result of a dealer report. The automaker’s Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization requested the return of Jeep Grand Cherokee taillamps for analysis. The investigation continued through June 23rd.
Three days later, the organization determined that certain vehicles were produced with damaged taillamp side markers that aren’t in compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 108. No fewer than 99,186 vehicles are called back in the United States, split between 354 examples of the Grand Cherokee and 98,832 examples of the Grand Cherokee L.
The build dates for the Grand Cherokee range from May 17th, 2021 to November 18th, 2021 for the 2022 model year. The Grand Cherokee L, meanwhile, is listed from December 3rd, 2020 through November 23rd, 2021 for the 2021 and 2022 model years. According to the aforementioned standard, the NTHSA requires each vehicle to be equipped with at least two red steady burning taillamp side markers. The units fitted to affected SUVs do not illuminate, thus not meeting the steady burning requirement.
The taillight assembly supplier is Automotive Lighting Corporation of Auburn Hills, Michigan. FCA US LLC notes that one percent of the recall population exhibits this problem. Dealers will be instructed to inspect and replace both taillamp assemblies, as needed, on September 16th. That’s also when known customers will be notified of the safety recall by mail.
Presented in September 2021, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is currently available from $38,720 excluding destination freight charge. Customers are offered a grand total of eight trim levels. The off-road Trailhawk specification is exclusive to the Grand Cherokee given its shorter wheelbase that makes it better off the beaten path than the Grand Cherokee L.
The seven-seat sibling is available from $40,720 at press time with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tally. Another difference between these SUVs is the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is exclusive to the Grand Cherokee from $60,695 excluding freight.
The build dates for the Grand Cherokee range from May 17th, 2021 to November 18th, 2021 for the 2022 model year. The Grand Cherokee L, meanwhile, is listed from December 3rd, 2020 through November 23rd, 2021 for the 2021 and 2022 model years. According to the aforementioned standard, the NTHSA requires each vehicle to be equipped with at least two red steady burning taillamp side markers. The units fitted to affected SUVs do not illuminate, thus not meeting the steady burning requirement.
The taillight assembly supplier is Automotive Lighting Corporation of Auburn Hills, Michigan. FCA US LLC notes that one percent of the recall population exhibits this problem. Dealers will be instructed to inspect and replace both taillamp assemblies, as needed, on September 16th. That’s also when known customers will be notified of the safety recall by mail.
Presented in September 2021, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is currently available from $38,720 excluding destination freight charge. Customers are offered a grand total of eight trim levels. The off-road Trailhawk specification is exclusive to the Grand Cherokee given its shorter wheelbase that makes it better off the beaten path than the Grand Cherokee L.
The seven-seat sibling is available from $40,720 at press time with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tally. Another difference between these SUVs is the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is exclusive to the Grand Cherokee from $60,695 excluding freight.