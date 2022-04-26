Jeep Recalls Grand Cherokee Twins Over Turn Signal Malfunction

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Stellantis became aware of the condition following a notification from the assembly plant where the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L are produced. The plant alleges that vehicles were built with “an incorrect parameter for the turn signal flash rate.” An investigation was promptly opened, and for the better part of March, the automaker and supplier worked together to determine the root cause and suspect utility vehicle population.Fast forward to March 23rd, the day Stellantis recognized a build issue on certain vehicles related to the turn signal flash rate, More specifically, the mid-size utilities in question do not comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 108 because any failure of the turn signals would not be communicated to the driver due to a software-related error. The company responsible for these iffy lines of code? That would be Continental Teves AG, which has been featured numerous times in recent safety recalls.A grand total of 65 units are called back, split between 16 examples of the Grand Cherokee and 49 examples of the Grand Cherokee L produced for the 2022 model year. Every single recalled vehicle was built on January 26th according to documents filed with the. Jeep dealerships will gladly update the body control module software at no charge to the customer. Owner notifications are due to be mailed on June 3rd, the day dealers will be informed of the callback.Codenamed WL, the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is currently manufactured at Jefferson North Assembly and Mack Avenue Assembly in Detroit. Three powertrain options are offered for the 2022 model year: 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, 5.7-liter HEMI V8, or the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbocharged four-cylinder engine in conjunction with plug-in assistance.