Jeep Grand Cherokee's Key Fob Failure Sparks Stop-Sale in the U.S., No Recall in Sight

Are you experiencing issues with the original key fob in your brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee or Grand Cherokee L? Well, you are definitely not alone, as this is not a one-off situation.
In fact, certain owners took to the JeepGarage forum, reporting that after unlocking their rides, the key fobs had stopped working. Moreover, those who have tried to unlock them using the physical key saw the vehicles behave as if they were being stolen.
Jeep is aware of this problem, and through Stellantis’ FCA arm, they have told dealers to stop selling these models until they will be fixed, stating, according to TheDrive, that a ‘Radio Frequency Hub Module’ error is what causes the miscommunication, essentially leaving owners stranded.
A spokesperson told the quoted website the following: “We have identified a solution and are expediting delivery of the appropriate parts to our dealer network. This issue affects a limited number of vehicles, and does not require a safety recall. We are contacting customers to advise them that free service is available.”
It appears that the 2022 Grand Cherokee and 2022 Grand Cherokee L SUVs sold at dealerships this month are being affected, though it is unclear how many of them have this issue that will be sorted out by replacing the Radio Frequency Hub Module. The process is understood to kick off in March, meaning that owners will have to spend around a month without their new vehicles.
So far, Jeep’s parent company has not confirmed the exact engine configuration or trim that is facing this problem, yet a quick look on the dedicated forum reveals that numerous grades have been affected. We have reached out to the automaker and will be updating this story when or if they reply. In the meantime, if you own one of these faulty models, feel free to tell us the exact trim and if you have been officially informed by the company.
