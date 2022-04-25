1968 Jeep Restomod Will Make You Feel Like Rambo if You Can Spare $100K

Do you remember seeing an episode of Dexter's Laboratory in which he decided to artificially grow a beard after watching Action Hank? According to the fictional character: "It doesn't matter if you have the beard on the outside, as long as you have it on the inside". Those were some real words of wisdom for a kids' show. But these days, one's manliness can be expressed in many ways, not just by growing a beard.
Some guys like to work out, so they can become all buff and strong. Others like to drive fast cars or ride fast bikes. Some take up martial arts or other contact sports. You'll see men resorting to multiple ways of increasing or displaying their testosterone levels, and things have been that way for as long as we can remember. Finding the right car to express your manliness can sometimes be a tricky thing, especially if you want to stand out from the crowd.
So, instead of going out and buying a regular old pickup truck, or a sports car, why not opt for something that feels like Rambo's equivalent in the world of cars? This 1968 Jeep M715 has got quite the history behind it.
It came out of the Toledo, Ohio factory back in the day, to go into military service, as part of the M-Series armed-services vehicle program. After serving its country as per its duty, it was converted to a tactical fire truck. Surviving years of army service and fire service gives it a rather special aura indeed.
But you can't just rely on old stories when going out for a drive to the beach or out in the desert with your buddies. So this Jeep has gone through an extensive frame-off restoration, switching from Fire Engine Red to Olive Drab Green in the process.
restomods are so cool in the first place!
A GM 4L60E 4-speed automatic transmission was also brought into play, but it would have been nice to see more creature comforts inside the cabin. Oh well, this is a 50+ years old vehicle after all. Ground clearance is never going to be an issue with this restomod, as it sits on a set of giant Bilstein shocks, all while riding on 17" wheels with 42" tires!
If this looks like the right vehicle for you, there's only one more thing to consider before making the phone call. The asking price for it is $99,995, and that's not cheap at all, at least not for most people.
There are plenty of brand new vehicles on the market that fit this price range, but then again, none of them would have the unique factor that this old Jeep has. If the price doesn't scare you off, then you might want to go see it with your own eyes, in Forth Worth, Texas!
