Giddy Up: Jeep Wrangler Carriage Edition Will Give You Tan Lines and a Sore Back

It’s the third decade of the 21st century, and the whole world is changing before our eyes. There is an electrification cloud hovering above the automotive industry, most new car buyers only want crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, and traditional 4x4s, among many others, are not exactly selling like hotcakes.
So, why ruin a perfectly fine Jeep Wrangler? Why, for look-at-me purposes, obviously, and extra credit at local car meets, because we do not see any other reason for doing that.
Take this previous-generation (that’s a JK, isn’t it?) example, which has had its doors, and roof removed. Nothing out of the ordinary yet, save for the missing side mirrors, as many owners do that, only this one has a carriage feel to it, and all you have to do to understand what we mean by that is take a look at its wheels.
The five-spoke alloys, finished in black, and wrapped in ultra-thin tires, came from the aftermarket world, and have to be close to 30 inches or so in diameter. On the good side, they didn’t require any chopping in order to fit under the arches, but on a sadder note, they have ruined the driving dynamics of this Jeep, making the whole body too bouncy, and rendering the vehicle’s off-roading credentials useless.
Elsewhere, the said Wrangler, which we found in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, pictured in the parking lot of a shopping center somewhere in the United States, appears to be in a more-than-decent shape, with the green paint and black leather seats looking rather good. Here’s something for the owner to consider, should they stumble upon this story: ditch the ridiculous wheels and tires, give it chunky rubber, a sturdy suspension, trail lights, and a winch, and it will turn more heads than ever before, not to mention that it will become a proper off-roader again.
