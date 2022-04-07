1945 Chevrolet Wayne "Super Short" Bus Restomod Is Full of Pleasant Surprises

When we first saw this Wayne Bus restomod we found it very hard to like it but it grew on us the more we read about it. Despite its funny hump back, this bus is actually a well-thought-out vehicle with unique characteristics that are hard to find all in one place.
We should start this story by saying that this 1945 Chevrolet school bus is a restomod, featuring some of the more modern amenities of recent vehicles. It might not be obvious but it’s also a competent off-roader, and, the best part, has been converted into a camper at some point in its life. It’s also incredibly cozy, looking warmer than many modern campers and being able to take care of two residents in perfect comfort.
The bus is finished in red and is powered by a replacement fuel-injected 8.1-liter Vortec V8 paired with a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission. It shines in the off-road department too, thanks to an NP 205 dual-range transfer case, a Dana 60 front axle, and a GM 14-bolt rear end. Modern features like power steering, air suspension, and power-assisted disc brakes at all four corners make driving the bus a breeze. The steering stabilizer and shocks have been recently replaced, so it should be good to go on an adventure trip anytime.
Speaking of which, its cabin is packed flush with goodies thanks to a very clever camper conversion work done under prior ownership. The rear living space features two lounge seats that convert into a bed for the night. For the day, it offers amenities such as a furnace, a refrigerator, stove, sink, and a power converter. Further equipment includes a 25-gallon water tank, a 14-gallon propane tank, and a water heater. We’re not sure we interpret this correctly, but it seems that one of the pictures features a campervan toilet too.
Not sure about you, but we dig this bus conversion, even though it needs a little TLC. And the fact that it’s a super short version makes it easy to drive around and maneuver in tight spaces. If it's got your attention, you can find it on Bring a Trailer, where it sells with no reserve. The highest bid is $11,000 at the time of writing, but there are still five days left to bid, so anything is possible.
