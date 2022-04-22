Certain 2022 Jeep Compass Vehicles Recalled Over Improperly Welded Head Restraints

Revealed in July 2021, the mid-cycle refresh of the Compass has been hit by its first recall. The safety and regulatory compliance organization was notified of iffy welds in the front head restraints back in February.
After investigating the condition with the supplier, Windsor Machine and Stamping of Michigan, the automaker recognized the issue on March 23rd. According to Stellantis, the improper welds potentially cause a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 202a.
S4.1 requires that “a head restraint that conforms to either S4.2 [the static strength test] or S4.3 [dynamic strength test] of this section must be provided at each front outboard designated seating position." Vehicles built with an off-location weld may not meet these strength test requirements.
Only a handful of vehicles are called back, namely 114 units produced for the 2022 model year from December 27th, 2021 to December 28th, 2021.
The assembly bears component part number 6WL92DX9AB, and the remedy component features correctly located welds according to the automaker. Dealer and customer notifications will be made on June 3rd.
Slotted above the Jeep Renegade, the compact-sized crossover is listed at $26,390 excluding destination charge. No fewer than eight grades are offered: Sport, Latitude, Altitude, Latitude Lux, Limited, Trailhawk, (RED), and High Altitude. The latter six come standard with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic designed by ZF Friedrichshafen. Front-wheel-drive trims, on the other hand, rely on a six-speed box supplied by Aisin.
Capable of delivering 31 miles per gallon (7.6 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway in FWD specification, the 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder mill cranks out 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet (233 Nm) of torque. Also capable of towing 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) if specified with all-wheel drive, the free-breathing lump is expected to be replaced in 2023.
The 1.3-liter turbo in the Jeep Renegade seems plausible, and the same can be said about the plug-in powertrain based around this 1.3-liter engine.
