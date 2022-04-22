Jeep Wrangler 392 Boldly Races Euro Rivals, Eats Dust for Lunch and Dinner

We all know how fast SUVs have become over the past few years. Most people have an unquenchable thirst for power and speed, and car manufacturers are not just going to sit around and ignore that. Ferrari is among the few companies that haven't officially joined the SUV games yet, but the Purosangue will be coming out soon. Until then, let's enjoy a battle between three of the more traditional Sport Utility Vehicles on the market.
The cool thing about today's drag race is that the three vehicles will be competing for victory out in the wild. That way, we should get a better perspective of their true potential, even though a drag race is still a pretty straightforward challenge for everyone involved.
The Jeep Wrangler 392 is facing a difficult task ahead, as it's running on a naturally aspirated engine, as opposed to its slightly more sophisticated European competition. A base model 4-door Jeep Wrangler Sport has a starting MSRP of $33,595 before tax ($1,595 destination charge).
But if you're set on getting the Wrangler Rubicon 392, you'll have to spend more than twice as much. But you do get a 6.4-liter Hemi SRT V8 included in the package, and who can complain about having 470-hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque at his disposal?
At least it's the lightest SUV here, weighing in at 5,100 lbs (2,313 kg). Next up we've got the Land Rover Defender 90 V8, which is running on a supercharged 5.0-liter V8. That said, it's rated for 518-hp, while torque figures are slightly smaller when compared to the Wrangler.
Mercedes-AMG G 63, as it starts at $156,450 before tax ($1,050 destination charge).
It's also the heaviest car here at over 5,800 lbs (2,630 kg), but it should still be capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 4.4 seconds. That's because its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine churns out a solid 577-hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque!
Judging by those figures alone, you can have a shot at predicting the outcome of this race. The Wrangler 392 is left behind soon after the start of the first run, while the G 63 is clearly in a league of its own. The Mercedes-AMG crosses the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line with a trap speed of 110 mph (177 kph).
And it doesn't look like anyone is going to stand a chance against it in the second run either. The Land Rover does its best at keeping up on the second attempt, and they're relatively neck-and-neck up until about 40 mph (64 kph).
G 63 costs almost as much as a brand new Porsche 911 Turbo, it's no slouch when going in a straight line. It can comfortably seat 4 people and their luggage. It can go where few road cars can, and it can still have you pinned to your seat when engaged in wide-open-throttle mode.
So, looking back at the start of this challenge, it all seems pretty pointless now. That is unless you were simply wondering how big the gap would be between an SUV with a NA V8, one with a supercharged V8, and one sporting two turbos.
