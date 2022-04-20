Kodak Black and the Heavy Customization of His Jeep Wrangler and Trackhawk

Kodak Black’s social media account displays a lot of pictures of him and his car collection, which is extensive and very diverse. In the latest sets of pictures, he shows off his heavily customized Jeeps – a Wrangler and a Trackhawk.
Hip-hop stars usually worked hard to get to where they are. So, when they do “make it,” they want everyone to know that. Which often involves big displays of wealth in the form of cash, mansions, or cars.
Kodak Black, the famous Florida rapper, has a sizable collection that comprises diverse and colorful models. His latest posts include two of them, and they’re both from Jeep.
One of them is a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which has been shown on his page before. But the powerful SUV used to come with black exterior paint. Now, it seems like it underwent some customization, which isn’t unlike Kodak, who changes the colors and wraps on his vehicles often. In the new set of pictures, the Trackhawk appears to have a lighter color, but it’s difficult to identify due to the lack of good lighting. The SUV also now bears two vertical pink strips, which seem to start at the front end and go all the way to the rear bumper.
The second one is a Jeep Wrangler, with even more customization than the Trackhawk. The SUV has a mean look with a paint job that changes its color based on the light, from bright orange to bright purple. It’s been lifted and fitted with 28” rose gold wheels and it shows the word “Sniper” on both sides of the hood, which is a nod to one of his songs and the name of his clothing line, Sniper Gang. The radiator grille has also been modified and a bull bar showed up on the front end.
The rapper keeps his habit of matching with his rides and proved it a couple of days ago. So, he wore a blue jacket as he hopped on a Yamaha YZF-R6 bike and posed for the camera. We didn’t see him ride it, though.
