Jeep Grand Cherokee L Recalled Over Welding Issue

Less than a month ago, the FCA US LLC Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization recognized a production issue on certain Grand Cherokee L mid-size utility vehicles. More specifically, the second-row seats of 4,586 vehicles may have been assembled with a missing weld or welds from the seat back frame to the child tether on one or both seats.
On March 17th, the stateside automaker decided to conduct a recall because the welding issue may not be in compliance with strength requirements for tether anchorages. In other words, Jeep refers to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 225 and how the tether anchorage may separate from the seat in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to the occupant.
No fewer than three-part numbers are listed by the company, three seat back frames produced by Magna International. Based on supplier and automaker records, FCA US LLC highlights October 31st, 2021 to February 2nd, 2022 as the suspect population of Grand Cherokee L vehicles. Produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years, these SUVs will have the second-row seat back frame replaced if necessary. Owner notification letters are due May 13th.
Introduced for the 2021 model year, the Grand Cherokee L is called this way to designate three-row seating rather than two for the Grand Cherokee. Based on the Giorgio platform introduced by the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the mid-size utility vehicle is available from $40,720 sans the freight charge.
Laredo is the starting point of the lineup, offered with rear-wheel drive and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as standard. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board. Only available with four-wheel drive, the Trailhawk also happens to be the only Grand Cherokee that comes exclusively with two-row seating. Although it costs $54,630 right off the bat, the off-roader commands $3,795 extra for the 5.7-liter HEMI lump.
Not long now, FCA US LLC will spruce up the Grand Cherokee family with a straight-six engine produced in Mexico. The Hurricane twin-turbo sixer has been confirmed for STLA Large and STLA Frame applications with more than 500 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque.
