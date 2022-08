Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Got a Dual Rear Axle for Nothing and Is Now Struggling in the Sand

6x6

When driving on sand, it is advisable to reduce the tire pressure. The reason is that this improves traction. Before you consider reducing the pressure, you should, of course, have a proper pump to inflate them again when you want to get back on normal roads.

Most likely, the pickup has the wrong tires, but also the wrong pressure inside for driving on sand. Even if it looks pretty rough seen from a distance, it doesn't mean it can really do it all. In most cases, many such six-wheeled monsters run on asphalt, but there are also situations, like the one filmed recently, where owners want to show off the capabilities of their off-roaders.In this case, if you've ended up on the beach, in a beautiful landscape, and all your friends are with you looking at your wonderful 6-wheeler, then it might be time for common sense and self-preservation instinct to cut in. Wanting to show them what the car can do might turn out to be childish behavior that might lead to such situations. Beaches are great, but they are not playgrounds. Not for cars anyway.