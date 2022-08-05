Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Got a Dual Rear Axle for Nothing and Is Now Struggling in the Sand

6x6



When driving on sand, it is advisable to reduce the tire pressure. The reason is that this improves traction. Before you consider reducing the pressure, you should, of course, have a proper pump to inflate them again when you want to get back on normal roads. Most likely, the pickup has the wrong tires, but also the wrong pressure inside for driving on sand. Even if it looks pretty rough seen from a distance, it doesn't mean it can really do it all. In most cases, many such six-wheeled monsters run on asphalt, but there are also situations, like the one filmed recently, where owners want to show off the capabilities of their off-roaders.In this case, if you've ended up on the beach, in a beautiful landscape, and all your friends are with you looking at your wonderful 6-wheeler, then it might be time for common sense and self-preservation instinct to cut in. Wanting to show them what the car can do might turn out to be childish behavior that might lead to such situations. Beaches are great, but they are not playgrounds. Not for cars anyway.

A video has surfaced on Reddit, showing a Jeep Gladiator having problems while running on sand, even though power is sent to all six wheels. The pickup is seen struggling to get out of the sand in front of the eyes of the onlookers. According to information found in the comments of the video that then went viral on several platforms, the incident took place on the Atlantic shore of Amagansett Beach in Long Island's Hamptons.conversions are no longer uncommon, especially in the pickup sector. We don't know exactly why, but somehow, four wheels just aren't enough for some highly aspirational drivers.