Jeep Recalls New Grand Cherokee Over Software Issue

Fiat Chrysler has a long history of bad software. But even joining PSA to form Stellantis, the Italo-American automaker still hasn’t sorted out its software-related woes. The latest development in this regard concerns 20 units of the five-seat Grand Cherokee and seven-seat Grand Cherokee L.
Back on February 1st, the Fiat Chrysler Technical Safety and Regulatory Committee was informed by the assembly plant that some vehicles were produced with an incorrect configuration parameter for the hazard lights during brake application. A few days later, the organization decided to open an investigation, bringing in the peeps at FCA US Engineering to better understand the failure mode. Sometime during March 2022, the suspect population was singled out to 20 vehicles produced on January 26th.
As per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the configuration parameter was corrected on that very same day. A grand total of five units of the Grand Cherokee for the 2022 model year are recalled, together with 15 units of the Grand Cherokee L.
It’s hard to get one’s head around how much time has passed from identifying the issue to deciding on a recall, but on the other hand, Fiat Chrysler isn’t exactly proactive when it comes to such issues. Heck, these guys will plead guilty to criminal conduct regarding emissions fraud in diesel-engined Ram trucks and Jeeps produced between 2014 and 2016.
If the hazard lights flash when the brake pedal is applied, the vehicle automatically fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108. In the real world, this condition may confuse other drivers, potentially causing a serious crash on the highway.
The supplier of the iffy software and body control module is Continental Teves AG & Co. oHG of Frankfurt, a company that we’ve covered on multiple occasions for its tremendously bad software in automotive applications. Customers and dealers alike will be informed of the recall on July 1st, and the fix comes in the guise of a software update for the module.
