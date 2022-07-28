YouTubers Drive the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Conclude It's a Bronco Raptor Killer

Jeep turned up the heat, further escalating their rivalry with Ford after it let out the news about its Wrangler Rubicon 392 immediately after the Bronco Raptor release. It was a classic game of ‘checkmate.’ Now that the Rubicon 392 is out, is it any better than the Ford Bronco, or was it just a case of blowing hot air? Jakub and Yuri of the TheStraightPipes got a chance to set the record straight.
New is always better, but old always brings back good vibes. The new 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 holds some retro qualities that give you that sense of freedom. Its convertible design styling offers the perfect setting for an experience out in the wilderness.
This off-roading truck is more suitable for the beach or out in the outback discovering trails. Its WWII open-top styling, up-to-date infotainment, and snug interior make it the perfect modern summer cruiser.
Under the hood, it packs a 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 hp (476 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. It is paired with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
The new Wrangler Rubicon 392 borrows a lot from its siblings. It runs the same engine you’d find in the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Durango (392 variants). It also uses the same hood you’d find on a Gladiator Mojave packing a 392 badge.
Yuri thinks the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 feels as high as the new Hummer EV. “This one is lifted being a 392, and then we have the Extreme Recon package, which also lifts it even more because we have fox shocks, and we also have 35-inch tires,” Jakub added.
The duo thinks its handling isn’t as good around corners, but it’s perfect for ripping through straight lines. They also believe there’s no way the Ford Bronco Raptor is better than the Wrangler Rubicon 392. What do you think? We'd appreciate your thoughts in the comments section below.
This off-roading truck is more suitable for the beach or out in the outback discovering trails. Its WWII open-top styling, up-to-date infotainment, and snug interior make it the perfect modern summer cruiser.
Under the hood, it packs a 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 hp (476 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. It is paired with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
The new Wrangler Rubicon 392 borrows a lot from its siblings. It runs the same engine you’d find in the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Durango (392 variants). It also uses the same hood you’d find on a Gladiator Mojave packing a 392 badge.
Yuri thinks the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 feels as high as the new Hummer EV. “This one is lifted being a 392, and then we have the Extreme Recon package, which also lifts it even more because we have fox shocks, and we also have 35-inch tires,” Jakub added.
The duo thinks its handling isn’t as good around corners, but it’s perfect for ripping through straight lines. They also believe there’s no way the Ford Bronco Raptor is better than the Wrangler Rubicon 392. What do you think? We'd appreciate your thoughts in the comments section below.