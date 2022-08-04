Off-Road Is Jeep's Middle Name, Wins Four Winter Driving Awards

After being chosen by Americans as the most patriotic brand two weeks ago, Jeep is now receiving recognition from the media at the 2022 NEMPA Winter Driving Awards.
While for some people the winter months represent a retreat to the den, for others it's a more than perfect time to put a few cars to the test in challenging off-road conditions. The New England winter driving awards were specially designed to choose the cars that best meet the qualities of an off-road SUV, able to cope with conditions while maintaining dynamics and driving pleasure during said months.
The most recently announced winner is Stellantis, and not just with one praised car, but with four: the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, and Jeep Wrangler are the proud models that received praise.
Launched in 2021, the Grand Wagoneer can't go unnoticed thanks to its elegant and imposing shape, and enough muscle to allow it to tow up to 9,850 pounds (4,468 kg). As for the 510 horsepower coming from the engine, we're told they don't even interrupt the comfort of the passengers.
Winning the NEMPA top truck award two years in a row, the RAM 1500 made itself one of the most potent pick-up trucks when it got the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI and those 12,750 pounds (5,783 kg) of towing capability.
The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L stood out thanks to the wide-open interior space, offering a third-row capacity and a generous amount of cargo space. It was also recognized for its abundance of safety and security options.
In the compact SUV category, the winner was the "old" Jeep Wrangler, which never gets tired of demonstrating its off-road capabilities, now with the first ever electrified Wrangler 4xe, being able to deliver 21 miles (34 km) of all-electric range and 49 miles (79 km) per gallon equivalent.
