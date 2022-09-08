Jeep Unleashes All-Electric Avenger SUV, Will Hit Europe in 2023 With 400-Km Range

Jeep introduced a handful of hybrid vehicles in 2021, electrifying nameplates like the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, and Renegade. Come September 2022 and the brand unveiled no fewer than three fully-electric SUVs. The Euro-spec Avenger is one of them and will hit European markets in 2023.
Part of the company's "product offensive to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world," the Avenger was unveiled alongside an all-electric version of the Wagoneer and the brand-new Jeep Recon.
While the latter is a retro-styled hauler that borrows from boxy Jeeps like the Wrangler and Renegade, the Avenger is a more stylish compact crossover that will slot under the latter.
Jeep claims that the Avenger was developed specifically for the European market, but that it will also be offered in Asian countries like Japan and South Korea. Not surprisingly, the crossover will be produced at Stellantis' high-efficiency plant in Tychy, Poland.
Drivetrain specifics are still under wraps, but Jeep says the Avenger has a targeted electric range of 400 km (249 miles). The company also claims that it will offer "impressive ground clearance, breakover and approach angles for its segment."
Jeep had nothing to say about the crossover's 4x4 capability, but it's safe to assume there will be a range-topping version with off-road-oriented features and technology.
The Jeep Avenger is scheduled to make its global debut at the 2022 Paris Motor Show on October 17. Jeep plans to open reservations for the new all-electric hauler the same day. However, you will have to wait until early 2023 to get your hands on the zero-emission rig.
The Avenger, Recon, and the Wagoneer aren't the only all-electric vehicles that Jeep is planning on offering over the next few years. The brand promises a fourth EV by 2025, but there are no details to run by as of this writing. In addition, Jeep says that its entire European lineup will be 100% electric by 2030.
