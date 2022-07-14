2023 Jeep Wrangler Lineup Detailed, Few Things Have Changed Over MY22

The most capable and iconic of Jeeps, the Wrangler is entering the 2023 model year with six changes to its name. For starters, Earl replaces Snazzberry in the color palette and Reign features limited availability.
Inspired by the Gladiator Farout concept from 2020, Earl is a subtle gray with hints of aquamarine that retails at $395. Reign, which is available through October 2022, is a very striking purple finish that retails at $495.
Jeep has also introduced front-fender decals featuring the American flag, which pays tribute to the brand’s military heritage and the American workers who manufacture the CJ’s successor at the Toledo plant in Ohio.
The Freedom edition, which is exclusive to the Sport S, costs $3,295 over the sticker price of the aforementioned trim level. The military-themed exterior and interior honor servicemen and servicewomen with tasteful touches such as an Oscar Mike badge and American flag decals. Goodies also include a winch-capable steel bumper, steel rails, and a $250 donation that Jeep will make to military charities with every Freedom edition sold. The aesthetic package is also available on the Gladiator in Sport S guise.
Finally, the Rubicon has received new standard and optional wheel designs. There are five trim levels to choose from in total, starting with the Sport and Sport S. The Sahara is exclusively offered with four doors, just like the Rubicon 392 that takes its name from the displacement of the HEMI V8 hiding under the hood. The off-roady Rubicon slots between these trims.
In the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, Jeep’s body-on-frame utility vehicle comes with a 3.6-liter V6 as standard. The Pentastar cranks out 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm). Available with eTorque mild-hybrid technology, the six-cylinder lump is joined by the Hurricane 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm).
Customers are further enticed with a plug-in hybrid, the Wrangler 4xe that delivers up to 21 miles (34 kilometers) of all-electric range and 49 miles per gallon equivalent. Finally, the Rubicon 392 is flaunting a 6.4-liter colossus that produces 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque.
