Jeep Launches the All-Electric Recon in the U.S., Wants to Lead SUV Electrification

Stellantis is the latest to join the crowd of carmakers wanting to dethrone Tesla as the leader of the EV market. The revolution started today with the launch of three battery-electric SUVs under the Jeep brand, of which the Jeep Recon will probably be the spearhead in Jeep’s biggest market.
We were expecting Jeep to prepare an electric vehicle launch in time for the Detroit Auto Show starting next week. The teaser released yesterday proved that of the Wagoneer S, one of the three electric vehicles revealed today. But the model that will probably see the most market share in Jeep’s home market is the Recon, a mid-size SUV with a boxy appearance that draws inspiration from the Wrangler.
The Recon features rugged styling and, if we are to believe the pictures in the press kit, is made for trails. Jeep promotes it as a fully-electric vehicle for “those who love to explore extreme adventures.” The Recon will be offered exclusively as an electric vehicle with unique characteristics to tackle the most extreme trails. In fact, as Jeep CEO Christian Meunier promised, it will be able to cross the Rubicon Trail with enough range left “to drive back to town and recharge.”
Speaking about the range, there’s no word about it in the Recon press kit. Still, we know that both Recon and the Wagoneer S share the same STLA Large platform, although they target different customers. Thus we can infer that the Recon, like the electric Wagoneer, can drive 400 miles (645 km) on a single charge. The Wagoneer S also boasts 600 hp and a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) time of around 3.5 seconds. Don’t expect the same for the Recon, though, as the trail-happy off-roader is tuned for torque and power, not speed.
The Jeep Recon sports a Selec-Terrain traction management system and comes with e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks, and aggressive off-road tires. Just like the Wrangler, it can be stripped of its doors and windows, and the roof can be opened at a touch of a button for open-air freedom.
Next year, the public will see the Recon for the first time. Jeep customers in the U.S. will be able to order the off-roader from early next year, with the first deliveries expected in 2024. The Recon and the Wagoneer S will be assembled in North America and sold worldwide. Jeep will launch four electric SUVs in North America and Europe by 2025. The brand wants its EVs to account for half of its U.S. deliveries and all of its European sales by 2030.
