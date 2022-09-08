2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Officially Announced, It's a Massive EV With Big Ambitions

Jeep has presented three models as part of its new product offensive. They are the first three out of four electric SUVs that the marque will introduce in Europe and North America by the end of 2025. This story will focus on the new all-electric Jeep Wagoneer, which the brand calls the Wagoneer S.
The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S will first arrive in North America, followed by other regions around the world. The company describes it with the tagline “The Art of American Premium,” and the vehicle is styled accordingly.
Jeep asked its designers and engineers to create a sleek vehicle with an aerodynamic design that has 4×4 capability as standard, including terrain management, while also being an all-electric model.
The all-electric SUV is set to be offered exclusively as a BEV, which is short for Battery Electric Vehicle, and it will target a range of 400 miles (ca. 643 km) on a single charge.
Its motors will provide 600 horsepower, while the 0-60 (97 kph) time will be around 3.5 seconds. Some of those values are impressive, but not all are the best in their class, though.
While Stellantis, the conglomerate that owns the Jeep brand, has already published several images of the 2024 Wagoneer S, the new model will be fully revealed next year, and production is set to start in 2024 in North America.
Customers in the U.S. will be the first allowed to place a reservation for the all-electric Wagoneer, and that process will start in early 2023. One can hope that we will also get more information about the new model once people start placing reservations for it. European customers will also be offered the same possibility, but at a later date that has yet to be specified.
Do not expect to learn too much about it, though, as other brands that allow customers to reserve a new model without revealing specs request their customers to sign various non-disclosure agreements. So, even if customers will get to find out more about the new model, they will not be able to share that information with the world without any consequences. As usual, we will report any leaked detail that we can get our hands on, so be sure to check that notifications button.
Jeep asked its designers and engineers to create a sleek vehicle with an aerodynamic design that has 4×4 capability as standard, including terrain management, while also being an all-electric model.
The all-electric SUV is set to be offered exclusively as a BEV, which is short for Battery Electric Vehicle, and it will target a range of 400 miles (ca. 643 km) on a single charge.
Its motors will provide 600 horsepower, while the 0-60 (97 kph) time will be around 3.5 seconds. Some of those values are impressive, but not all are the best in their class, though.
While Stellantis, the conglomerate that owns the Jeep brand, has already published several images of the 2024 Wagoneer S, the new model will be fully revealed next year, and production is set to start in 2024 in North America.
Customers in the U.S. will be the first allowed to place a reservation for the all-electric Wagoneer, and that process will start in early 2023. One can hope that we will also get more information about the new model once people start placing reservations for it. European customers will also be offered the same possibility, but at a later date that has yet to be specified.
Do not expect to learn too much about it, though, as other brands that allow customers to reserve a new model without revealing specs request their customers to sign various non-disclosure agreements. So, even if customers will get to find out more about the new model, they will not be able to share that information with the world without any consequences. As usual, we will report any leaked detail that we can get our hands on, so be sure to check that notifications button.