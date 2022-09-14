30th Anniversary Edition 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe Plugs Into Jeep Heritage

MPGe

The advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors to give it all-wheel-drive capability. Total system output is 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque delivered through an 8-speed automatic transmission. It’s capable of delivering up to 25 miles (40 km) in pure electric mode and is rated at 56by the EPA.The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition features a blacked-out exterior, sleeker front fascia, signature blue tow hooks, dual exhaust, dual pane sunroof and 20-inch black alloy wheels. Body color bits include the rear fascia, lower moldings, sill cladding and wheel arch flares. There’s also the requisite 30th Anniversary badging.Inside, the special-edition Grand Cherokee 4xe upgrades include standard heated and ventilated front seats, Capri leather upholstery, a 9-speaker Alpine premium sound system, a 10.1-inch center touchscreen with Uconnect 5, wireless Apple Car/Play Android Auto connectivity, navigation and 3D graphics. Standard driver assists include intersection collection assist, rain sensing wipers, digital rearview mirror and a 360-degree surround camera.Jeep chose the Detroit show to introduce the new heritage trim in honor of the original Jeep Grand Cherokee that made its debut at the show in January of 1992. This first of the series which was and is still produced at the East Jefferson assembly plant in Detroit.As part of the reveal, it was driven from the factory by then Chrysler President CEO Bob Lutz with Detroit Mayor Coleman Young as a passenger down Jefferson Avenue and through a plate glass window at Cobo Hall, site of the North American International Auto Show. It was quite the spectacle. Sadly, product reveals these days are far less dramatic.Jeep will begin taking orders for the special package, which is priced at $4,700, later this year.