‘Oldish’ Lexus RC F Looks Ready for FF10 With Fresh, Eureka Gold HRE Build and More

Currently, “Fast X” (alternatively called Fast & Furious 10) is still far from completion, with its intended premiere scheduled for May next year. But that does not mean people cannot dream of its atmosphere – even in the real world.
A big action franchise like Fast & Furious usually attracts all sorts of attention – both wanted and unwanted (just check out the FFF10 tag on Instagram). But every now and then, something comes out of the mass of ‘spam’ and just feels plain right.
Or, at least that is the impression stemming from HRE Performance Wheels, the self-entitled manufacturer of “the world's best custom forged wheels,” which gives us a quick preview of a recent Lexus RC F build performed by an aftermarket shop called FlowForm. But, oddly enough, while the project looks fresher than autumn’s juicy crimson apples, it turns out it is both old and new at the same time.
This is because we are dealing with a pre-facelift 2015 Lexus RC F owned by someone from New Orleans, Louisiana, which only recently started its social media travels. The exploits seem ripe for both Fast X and autumn associations since the feisty Japanese coupe will get the fan hearts pumping with a crimson paintjob seconded by lots of contrasting, exposed carbon fiber attire.
As such, the high-performance coupe might easily be one of the coolest companions ever for its owner, but of course, to properly stand out in a crowd people also need something to top up the build process. Or, rather, to make it look shiny and new as if it’s 2015 all over again. Naturally, the atmosphere is now complete by way of an HRE wheelset dressed up in ritzy Eureka Gold attire!
So, do you think it would get Han’s approval or would Sung Kang keep looking for something even cooler?
