Jeep Gladiator Has Perfect Single-Cab Proportions, Looks More Utilitarian Than Ever

With a little over 200,000 units sold in the U.S. since 2019, not counting the current year, the Gladiator has turned out to be a wise investment for Jeep.
The pickup with Wrangler underpinnings entered production a little over three years ago at Toledo, Ohio, and it is only offered in a double-cab configuration. But what if that changed, and the Stellantis-owned brand decided to expand the offering with yet another body style?
With this question on his mind, abimelecdesign on Instagram set out to imagine what such a version would look like. And it would be a very appealing proposal. The rendering artist kept it simple, digitally chopping the cabin behind the B pillars, and making the roof shorter. There is a tiny bit of space left behind the front (and only) seats for extra storage.
Further back, the Jeep Gladiator single-cab model has an open bed, which has been expanded. Thus, it would have increased hauling ability over the real thing, which is a very capable pickup that can take its occupants far off the beaten path, with minimal modifications. And speaking of the latter, this proposal has fat tires wrapped around the small wheels, for increased traction in slippery and/or sticky conditions.
As the digital artist put it, “the goal was to have Comanche-like proportions, and massive tires, while retaining a natural look.” And we think that he nailed the overall design, as it does have a Jeep Comanche flair to it, without sacrificing the head-turning, and hairy-chested looks of the Gladiator, which is a $37,565 affair in our market for the base model, excluding the $1,595 destination charge. The range-topper of the series, dubbed the High Altitude, carries an MSRP of $54,080 and uses the 3.6-liter V6, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive, pushing out 285 horses.
With this question on his mind, abimelecdesign on Instagram set out to imagine what such a version would look like. And it would be a very appealing proposal. The rendering artist kept it simple, digitally chopping the cabin behind the B pillars, and making the roof shorter. There is a tiny bit of space left behind the front (and only) seats for extra storage.
Further back, the Jeep Gladiator single-cab model has an open bed, which has been expanded. Thus, it would have increased hauling ability over the real thing, which is a very capable pickup that can take its occupants far off the beaten path, with minimal modifications. And speaking of the latter, this proposal has fat tires wrapped around the small wheels, for increased traction in slippery and/or sticky conditions.
As the digital artist put it, “the goal was to have Comanche-like proportions, and massive tires, while retaining a natural look.” And we think that he nailed the overall design, as it does have a Jeep Comanche flair to it, without sacrificing the head-turning, and hairy-chested looks of the Gladiator, which is a $37,565 affair in our market for the base model, excluding the $1,595 destination charge. The range-topper of the series, dubbed the High Altitude, carries an MSRP of $54,080 and uses the 3.6-liter V6, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive, pushing out 285 horses.