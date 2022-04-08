Army-Slammed Jeep Gladiator Looks Forged Carbon Armor-Plated for Street Race Wars

Even almost eight decades since WWII ended, one cannot help but think Army style when seeing a Jeep all dressed up in a military green-like paintjob. And that is valid across the virtual realm, too.
Two generations of Jeep’s Gladiator pickup truck have graced both the OEM and aftermarket worlds: one between 1962 and 1988, as well as the modern JT iteration from 2019 onwards. Three years have passed since the start of sales and many owners probably had ample time to cook up their customization projects. But that does not mean virtual automotive artists cannot contribute to the creative party with their visions.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, is always ready to defy conventions and slam all expectations around the JDM parts of town. And although he loves playing with models that are inherently attached to the Japanese-style car culture, the CGI expert also has a knack for subtly piggybacking the JDM atmosphere with stuff that is decidedly Americana or Euro-focused.
The author’s latest digital project probably has nothing to do with the Army and military-style greens as there is no mention in the description or hashtags about such intentions. Instead, the virtual artist wanted to go unconventionally low with a Jeep Gladiator that is thoroughly slammed into the ground and also looks ready for a street brawl with lots of forged carbon aero parts and wide trim pieces.
If the odd association between a high-end exotic material and a workhorse pickup truck is not enough, there is also the case of seeing this Gladiator sport an aftermarket set of bronze-painted DNZ Groza wheels shod in Yokohama’s Advan high-performance tires! Not bad at all... if you are a fan of everything lowered. Otherwise, this will probably not make it so easily onto everyone’s favorite Gladiators list!
