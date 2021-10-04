Single Cab Jeep Gladiator Isn't Outrageous, but Its CGI Ford Godzilla Swap Certainly Is

Jeep’s modern (JT) incarnation of the Gladiator pickup truck nameplate shed its heritage for a mid-size appearance based on the four-door Wrangler. But that doesn’t mean its larger SJ predecessor doesn’t linger on in memory.
Probably just to make sure no one will try and compare the iconic classic pickup truck with its modern incarnation, Jeep made the JT and SJ Gladiators seem worlds apart. The old one was based on the full-size Wagoneer platform (for more than a quarter of a century on the same architecture). Meanwhile, the new one has mid-size Wrangler underpinnings.
Additionally, the old-school Gladiator went for a workhorse 2-door pickup truck appearance, while the new one tries to mix business and pleasure as often as possible and have the perfect work/lifestyle balance. And, yet again, that won’t stop intrepid minds from melding the vintage way of life with the modern thinking of the 21st century.
Case in point, the pixel master behind the abimelecdesign account on social media. Abimelec Arellano just confessed that one of his dream projects was a Single Cab Jeep Gladiator JT. Being a virtual artist it’s only logical that his CGI brush will eventually fulfill the heart/mind desire. But of course, there’s also a twist to the whole project.
And we’re neither talking about the virtual “cab cutting and shortening,” nor focusing solely on the “slight” lift kit, fully blacked-out looks, side exhaust, or the wheel/tire package consisting of a chromed set of KMC Wheels fitted with BFGoodrich All-Terrain A/T KO2 rubber. Instead, we need to address the monster under the (sometimes) missing hood.
Remembering how the Blue Oval once built Army Jeeps (over 300k examples were of the Ford GPW variety during WWII), he went for an outrageous engine swap. So, instead of virtually fitting a Hellcat, inside the engine bay sits a 7.3-liter Ford Godzilla crate mill! Hopefully, it’s not stock, because we already know some of them can reach insane power levels.
