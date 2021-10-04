Dually Ford Ranger Imagined as Beefy Wide Truck Also Comes With Subtle Upgrades

Remembering the Time When the Hennessey Venom GT Was the Fastest Car You Could Drive

Although everybody understands it might never happen in real life, sometimes CGI creations are way too credible for their own good. Case in point, this virtual T6 Ford Ranger with dually rear wheels. 7 photos



Of course, that’s (probably) never going to happen. Both Ford and its customers look entirely happy with the way of pickup truck things: Maverick, Ranger, F-150, and only after them do we enter dually territory with certain



There, just about anything looks possible, as outrageous as it may seem. Still, certain pixel masters aren’t in it just for the possible shock value. Instead, even when knowing their project is entirely wishful thinking, they still go to great lengths to make it entirely credible.



Case in point, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist behind the wb.artist20 account on social media, has recently imagined a T6 Ford Ranger with dually rear wheels. A quick glance at the project wouldn’t suffice to conclude it’s just a



Instead, the CGI expert wanted to take things up a notch. So, aside from the dual rear wheels, the Ranger also comes with a



And, circling back to the “bigger hood for a bigger engine” part, we really can’t help but imagine the dually Ranger with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost powertrain snatched directly from the F-150 Raptor! We know, wishful thinking...





