Ford Professional Dissects 2022 F-250 Super Duty Platinum, Shows Everything New

Ford’s fourth-generation Super Duty has been around since 2015 (the first outing was at the State Fair of Texas, launched as a 2017MY), so it is only natural that it gets more incremental upgrades as it ages. So, after the 2020 model year refresh, the 2022 versions also have a few new perks.
And what better way to discover them than to have a Ford expert uncover every quirk and feature? Cue to Mitchell S. Watts, the knowledgeable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube. If one hasn’t seen any of their previous works, we must give up a secret from the very beginning – they are “a bunch of car guys” who work for a Birmingham, Alabama-based Ford dealership and aftermarket outlet.
That means they are a bit biased towards everything Ford, but also have insider access to many internal secrets. Besides, they have been acting as a social media interface for enough time to deliver a lot of cool stuff – from modified Broncos to retro-flavored 2021 F-150 examples, among others.
So, Watts has seemingly taken a break from playing with his latest off-road-modified rig (he dropped an F-150 Raptor for that white Bronco!) to show us everything new on the 2022 Super Duty. Acting as an example is a Star White 2022 F-250 Platinum, which kicks off at $66,615. But, of course, it’s not a base configuration.
Instead, the customer also ordered the Super Duty with the $10,495 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine, the $400 FX4 package, and possibly more. Then, courtesy of the dealership’s aftermarket arm, the 20-inch Platinum wheels are shod in 35-inch Nitto Grapplers, while the front end got a 1.5-inch (3.81 cm) lift kit that makes the truck feature a level stance.
Now, as far as all the big and small changes between model years are concerned (hint, there’s a massive 12-inch infotainment system inside, among others), we are just going to let the T&C TV host explain all of them. By the way, all the timestamps have been properly embedded in the embedded video’s description, so it’s quite easy to jump directly to the most interesting chapters.
That means they are a bit biased towards everything Ford, but also have insider access to many internal secrets. Besides, they have been acting as a social media interface for enough time to deliver a lot of cool stuff – from modified Broncos to retro-flavored 2021 F-150 examples, among others.
So, Watts has seemingly taken a break from playing with his latest off-road-modified rig (he dropped an F-150 Raptor for that white Bronco!) to show us everything new on the 2022 Super Duty. Acting as an example is a Star White 2022 F-250 Platinum, which kicks off at $66,615. But, of course, it’s not a base configuration.
Instead, the customer also ordered the Super Duty with the $10,495 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine, the $400 FX4 package, and possibly more. Then, courtesy of the dealership’s aftermarket arm, the 20-inch Platinum wheels are shod in 35-inch Nitto Grapplers, while the front end got a 1.5-inch (3.81 cm) lift kit that makes the truck feature a level stance.
Now, as far as all the big and small changes between model years are concerned (hint, there’s a massive 12-inch infotainment system inside, among others), we are just going to let the T&C TV host explain all of them. By the way, all the timestamps have been properly embedded in the embedded video’s description, so it’s quite easy to jump directly to the most interesting chapters.