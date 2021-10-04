ZJ and WJ Jeep Grand Cherokees Should Turn Out Trackhawk in Real Life As Well

Over the past months Jeep thoroughly took care of the high-end part of its range. So, we now have all-new WS and WL generations of the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee/ Grand Cherokee L.
Given the track record of the Detroit automaker, now all fans have to do is wait for the high-performance incarnations. After all, Dodge already has the Charger Redeye, Challenger Super Stock, Durango SRT Hellcat, and Ram went wild thanks to its 1500 TRX. And no one should forget that Dodge’s Demon and the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk were announced back-to-back in April 2017 to kick off all the (positive) horsepower madness.
So, following in the footsteps of SRT tradition, we need to gear up for the upcoming crazy WS and WL Jeeps. Before that happens, though, one might want to have a look at other options. We don’t want any surprises, with all the emissions issues floating around and high-powered ICE vehicles slowly becoming an endangered species, right?
Jim, the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media, has decided to virtually take care of all worries. As such, instead of waiting for the possible high-performance fifth-generation Grand Cherokee, he envisions another couple of possibilities. All we need is an older Jeep (or two), as well as access to the kind of resources needed to move the modern Trackhawk powertrain into the ZJ or WJ iterations.
Sure, it may forever remain just wishful thinking, but is there anyone who would refuse a sleeper Grand Cherokee with the power to shame the latest sports cars? It’s rhetorical, don’t answer that. We have already made up our minds and we need both into the real world as soon as possible.
Interestingly, the virtual artist made sure even the fussy enthusiasts had a choice. Thus, after first imagining the 1990s first-generation Grand Cherokee as a Trackhawk hero, he also came up with its successor. Both are presumably sporting the same 6.2-liter Hemi supercharged V8 engine under the hood, complete with 707 horsepower, of course.
