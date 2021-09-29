Bagged Ford F-150 Raptor Gen 3 Tucks Meaty 37s Under “Rough Metal” CGI Body

Following a period of calm and incertitude (around the V6 powertrain figures), the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Gen 3 is looking to make a mark on the pickup truck market. And it’s already turning out as a darling of a few different sectors.
Anyone with a passion for Hennessey Performance builds might already know that a completely stock F-150 Raptor has already gone through the early look (which includes both track and off-road play) procedure and even came up with the stock chassis dyno testing figures.
The Texas-based tuner expertly timed that arrival with an important announcement regarding the availability to order its latest VelociRaptor 600 upgrade package based on the Gen 3. If you have $85,950 (or even some $110k if you want it with the off-road package) lying around, that’s probably the way forward... across dunes, trails, and rocks.
But if the cash isn’t at your disposal, or perhaps the vision for the dream Raptor leans more towards a street-performance build, then we already have an alternate CGI solution. This proposal comes from Brad, the virtual artist behind the bradbuilds account on social media. He probably decided to anger the off-road Raptor fans with this slammed Gen 3 that still lingers on meaty 37s wrapped around aftermarket wheels.
Only now the rubber is neatly tucked away under the “rough metal” paintjob he’s “messing with.” And just to make sure the controversy is fully up and running, his additional Instagram story also paints the laid-out F-150 Raptor in snappy shades of dark gray (as opposed to this subtle silver), green, orange... and bright pink!
By the way, one final note. This truck is of the bagged variety, so if anyone had this build in the real world, it would have been entirely usable... after the suspension aired up, of course. As for other changes, we can only wonder if the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 was left alone or not. Perhaps the stock 450 horsepower (361 RWHP) is still enough to drive the point home.
The Texas-based tuner expertly timed that arrival with an important announcement regarding the availability to order its latest VelociRaptor 600 upgrade package based on the Gen 3. If you have $85,950 (or even some $110k if you want it with the off-road package) lying around, that’s probably the way forward... across dunes, trails, and rocks.
But if the cash isn’t at your disposal, or perhaps the vision for the dream Raptor leans more towards a street-performance build, then we already have an alternate CGI solution. This proposal comes from Brad, the virtual artist behind the bradbuilds account on social media. He probably decided to anger the off-road Raptor fans with this slammed Gen 3 that still lingers on meaty 37s wrapped around aftermarket wheels.
Only now the rubber is neatly tucked away under the “rough metal” paintjob he’s “messing with.” And just to make sure the controversy is fully up and running, his additional Instagram story also paints the laid-out F-150 Raptor in snappy shades of dark gray (as opposed to this subtle silver), green, orange... and bright pink!
By the way, one final note. This truck is of the bagged variety, so if anyone had this build in the real world, it would have been entirely usable... after the suspension aired up, of course. As for other changes, we can only wonder if the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 was left alone or not. Perhaps the stock 450 horsepower (361 RWHP) is still enough to drive the point home.