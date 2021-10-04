Tesla smart City Car Is the Undesirable CGI Product of the Model “S3XY” Family

Some automotive pixel masters love to showcase their vision based on contemporary rides. Others have their signature art style. A few even dwell the imagination land with a retro purpose. And then there are the ones going for the shock value.
It takes a lot of arduous work to always produce controversial ideas. As such, it’s no wonder the CGI expert behind the superrenderscars account on social media recently took a break from his/her usually crazy virtual projects. But it seems the 2022 WRX STI sedan and hatchback renderings were just a Subie break from the usual way of doing things.
Now the virtual artist is back with an idea that’s sure to stir up the pot of fans and prompt another polemics. Unfortunately, it’s not even a fresh one, as the smart fortwo city car now gets recycled for an electron-sipping project instead of AMG looks and oomph. And, perhaps just to show the lack of depth-thinking, this little EV doesn’t even have a name.
Frankly, we have seen much better from this pixel master. And we say that in the most controversial way possible because we meant we have seen ideas that were so bad they were much easier to accept. But this one doesn’t trigger any emotions... even from his trustworthy fans, who seem just as uninspired by this project as we are. As such, we’re not even given the argument of a hilarious name to go with the CGI mix.
Just take a look at it and say it won’t make anyone start yawning within five seconds. I almost went back to bed after staring at the virtual project for a couple of minutes. Or, perhaps, half an hour, I don’t know. After all, I might have dozed off a little bit...
Anyway, this looks like all the Tesla models came to a family gathering and decided to try and find out if they can come up with a “baby” that’s a polar opposite to what Musk and Co. envisioned with the whole “S3XY” moniker story. Although it’s not bad per se, the resulting city car is a truly undesirable mashup between the Tesla design lines and the ubiquitous smart fortwo city car...
Now the virtual artist is back with an idea that’s sure to stir up the pot of fans and prompt another polemics. Unfortunately, it’s not even a fresh one, as the smart fortwo city car now gets recycled for an electron-sipping project instead of AMG looks and oomph. And, perhaps just to show the lack of depth-thinking, this little EV doesn’t even have a name.
Frankly, we have seen much better from this pixel master. And we say that in the most controversial way possible because we meant we have seen ideas that were so bad they were much easier to accept. But this one doesn’t trigger any emotions... even from his trustworthy fans, who seem just as uninspired by this project as we are. As such, we’re not even given the argument of a hilarious name to go with the CGI mix.
Just take a look at it and say it won’t make anyone start yawning within five seconds. I almost went back to bed after staring at the virtual project for a couple of minutes. Or, perhaps, half an hour, I don’t know. After all, I might have dozed off a little bit...
Anyway, this looks like all the Tesla models came to a family gathering and decided to try and find out if they can come up with a “baby” that’s a polar opposite to what Musk and Co. envisioned with the whole “S3XY” moniker story. Although it’s not bad per se, the resulting city car is a truly undesirable mashup between the Tesla design lines and the ubiquitous smart fortwo city car...