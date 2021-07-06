Comet Wirtanen Passed by Earth Reeking of Alcohol, Because Comets Do That Now

Tesla MicroCyber Imagined as Small and Slow Alternative to Big Bad Cybertruck

Andreas Shiakas is one of the many Behance users that are giving the art of digital creations a go, and he currently focuses not just on the general automotive sector but also everything related to the Tesla Cybertruck side of things. As such, he seems to be learning on the go the basics of CGI reinventions, as his previous works are not just styled around the battery-powered truck's design features but also a bit rough around the edges.



Previously, he presented a vision of an



Judging by the looks of it, the MicroCyber small city car is a follow-up to the Cyber/2, and again, we see both improvements in the design of the car itself and the background atmosphere. The AWD -enabling electric motors?



Probably not, so we think that most Tesla fans will stick with the Cybertruck. After all, it's capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 3 seconds, drive for 500 miles (800 km) on a single charge, and still carry a load of 3,500 pounds (1,600 kg) in the highest configuration—even if parking it around town will be troublesome. Andreas Shiakas is one of the many Behance users that are giving the art of digital creations a go, and he currently focuses not just on the general automotive sector but also everything related to the Tesla Cybertruck side of things. As such, he seems to be learning on the go the basics of CGI reinventions, as his previous works are not just styled around the battery-powered truck’s design features but also a bit rough around the edges.Previously, he presented a vision of an entire EV family to enhance the Cyber appeal. It has everything, from a city car to a work van. As such, his Cyber Lineup included the Cyber/2 (a two-seat microcar), Cyber/5 (retro-futuristic hot hatch), Cyber/7 (seven-seat crossover), CyberVan (a large commercial vehicle), and even a Cybersedan. These crude models were overshadowed by his more appealing two-door Cybercoupe, and now it’s time for another update for the range.Judging by the looks of it, the MicroCyber small city car is a follow-up to the Cyber/2, and again, we see both improvements in the design of the car itself and the background atmosphere. The Tesla MicroCyber is a boxy take on the urban-dweller segment and one that’s probably much slower than a Tesla Cybertruck. Sure, it would be a lot nimbler when parking and maneuvering around heavy traffic, but is that enough to overcome the lack of space for giving it a trio of-enabling electric motors?Probably not, so we think that most Tesla fans will stick with the Cybertruck. After all, it's capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 3 seconds, drive for 500 miles (800 km) on a single charge, and still carry a load of 3,500 pounds (1,600 kg) in the highest configuration—even if parking it around town will be troublesome.