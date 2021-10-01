Superfly Beach Bomb Microbus Unleashes a Hot Wheels Slammed Widebody Attitude

Oddly enough, experts believe the most valuable Hot Wheels in the world is a 1969 Volkswagen Microbus. That would be the legendary rear-loading Beach Bomb Hot Wheels car that wasn't dressed up in purple, green, red, light blue, or gold. But in pink!
Allegedly, there are just two pink Hot Wheels Beach Bombs in existence right now. That not only makes them extremely valuable but also incredibly rare. So, although its custom look and the choice of color might not be everyone’s cup of tea, this little car is certainly the stuff of legends.
Which makes it a valuable prize for anyone with a knack for quirky Hot Wheels stuff. But here’s the thing. You’re probably not going to be able to own one of the original pieces' of 1969 memorabilia. One is tucked away in Bruce Pascal’s (aka the King of Hot Wheels) museum, and the other was allegedly sold to one of his friends some time ago.
Luckily, thanks to a collaboration with Superfly Autos, there’s a pixel master’s alternative. Timothy Adry Emmanuel, aka adry53customs on social media, has expertly timed this arrival with the official reveal of the Hot Wheels Unleashed video game. More so, his take on the pink Hot Wheels Beach Bomb is also available as a collector’s art print.
As far as his vision is concerned, it’s a decidedly outrageous one. This, considering that we are dealing with Hot Wheels cars and video game references, is virtually spot on. Complete with a massive widebody kit, “woodies goodies,” a racer’s surf-ready atmosphere thanks to the massively protruding engine upgrade, as well as a slammed attitude.
One can say anything about the pink color, but this is one Hot Rod Volkswagen Microbus I wouldn’t mind being seen flaunting around... at the beach, at the club, or while slow cruising around the world’s greatest coastlines!
