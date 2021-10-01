Diamondback’s Union 2 e-Bike Looks Like It Can Handle a Bit More Than Just Tarmac

4 BMW 5 Series Digitally Looks Back in Time, Goes for Vintage Life Cycle Impulse

2 2022 Subaru WRX STI Hatchback Is Nothing More Than a Digitally Shorter Levorg

Imaginative Tesla Precept Hypercar Concept Looks Ready to Fight Nevera and Evija

If anyone thinks automotive virtual artists are always doing things just for art’s sake... then guess again. But sometimes collaborations bring true wonders to virtual life. And they can be equally sustainable and outrageously quick. 11 photos



As far as Khyzyl Saleem, aka the_kyza on social media, is concerned, his final entry into the Meguiar’s series needed to come out



But to make sure that he will capture the attention of everyone, we are dealing here with a Tesla Inc. EV hypercar. It’s tentatively named “Tesla Precept,” though it seems the



For us, frankly, the name isn’t important – as long as Elon Musk would be willing to also enter a partnership with the virtual artist and make his vision a reality. The starting base is Tesla’s second-generation



As such, the Tesla Precept Concept certainly looks like the part of a proper competitor for the Porsche Mission R, Polestar Precept, Rimac Nevera, or the Lotus Evija. The latter two will certainly make it into series production, so they could easily become the technical benchmark to beat. So, after the 1,000+ hp Model S Plaid, who’s up for something from Tesla that also breaks the 2,000-hp barrier?





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) Not long ago, automotive car care company Meguiar’s showed another facet of its century-plus-old love for vehicles by trying to stoke the imagination of a few pixel masters. They seem to have major creative control over their work, so it’s no wonder the art pieces referenced just about everything.As far as Khyzyl Saleem, aka the_kyza on social media, is concerned, his final entry into the Meguiar’s series needed to come out with a bang . A visual one, though, as the sound wouldn’t exactly turn out to be a match. After all, he’s delved deeply into a virtual electric vehicle project.But to make sure that he will capture the attention of everyone, we are dealing here with a Tesla Inc.hypercar. It’s tentatively named “Tesla Precept,” though it seems the CGI expert is also open to suggestions. So, he asked for the assistance of his fans to produce something even better. That way it would also stop clashing with Polestar’s namesake.For us, frankly, the name isn’t important – as long as Elon Musk would be willing to also enter a partnership with the virtual artist and make his vision a reality. The starting base is Tesla’s second-generation Roadster , which could help with production duties. Sure, the design might suffer modifications, as the pixel master mentions he mixed Tesla’s styling with organic cues but also traits seen on other EVs populating the high-ranked hypercar realm.As such, the Tesla Precept Concept certainly looks like the part of a proper competitor for the Porsche Mission R, Polestar Precept, Rimac Nevera, or the Lotus Evija. The latter two will certainly make it into series production, so they could easily become the technical benchmark to beat. So, after the 1,000+ hp Model S Plaid, who’s up for something from Tesla that also breaks the 2,000-hp barrier?