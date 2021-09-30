Ruthless Red Widebody 1969 Camaro Looks Worthy of Another Virtual SEMA Edition

5 Chevy HHR and Lumina APV Get Virtual 454 SS Treatment to Make People Haulers Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Rio Tjahjono (@musartwork) Just in case anyone has a nostalgia for Internet automotive events, here’s a possible entry for another online SEMA Show. Frankly, we really miss the human interaction (hopefully, it will become “the new normal” all over again and as soon as possible). Also, the option to freely see, feel, smell, touch, and even embrace the creations up close and personally.So, let’s file this SEMA Show tribute to the wishful thinking cabinet. But not before discussing Musa Rio Tjahjono’s latest creation just a little bit. The pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media has a wide array of digital expressions and he’s impartially mesmerized by just about everything, from quirky JDM vans to classic Euro heroes, vintage American muscle, or the latest Japanese sports cars.This recent digital project goes to support his passion for U.S.-born legends , of course. After all, when not dwelling the online realms to post CGI creations, he’s occupied with bringing to life his visions alongside West Coast Customs from his position of Head Designer. So, do we need to wonder why his first-ever project that landed at the iconic SEMA Show was a 1967 Chevy Camaro?Everybody (probably even Mustang and Charger/Challenger fans) loves the first-generation pony car. And many people have a particular obsession with the ‘69. Some for the classic hippie memories, others for the naughty implications, but many more for the performance credentials. It was the year of the Camaro COPO 427s, after all!Now, this “Ruthless Red by BASF” tribute project isn’t accompanied by any technical specifications, but we can only imagine the virtual artist paired it with something feisty. Whether it’s vintage or contemporary it’s anyone’s guess. But it’s obvious that – if ever real – it would need a lot of ponies to support the widebody racecar looks. Besides, it also comes with a “six-pack” exhaust system.