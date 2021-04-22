Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Conversion Starts From Just $132k, Looks Totally Next Level

In a world where technology brings just about anything into the spotlight, it’s getting harder and harder to stand out in a crowd. Take the car aftermarket sector, for example, where 4x4 trucks are so yesterday, and now 6x6 is slowly becoming the norm for impactful appearances.
Hennessey Performance is one of the biggest names in the game that springs to mind without a second thought, but they’re not the only ones—or the oldest company in the business. After all, OEMs were making such conversions (for practical or military reasons) decades ago.
Now it’s simply become a trend, just like all those coupe-SUVs out there. Naturally, with consumer interest also comes the temptation to rip them off. Just put this into perspective: Maxlider Brothers is a little-known entity trying to make a name for itself on the back of the 2021 Ford Bronco allure with a $399k mod to the 6x6 lifestyle.
Still, you don’t need to shell out this kind of cash if you’re willing to go Next Level. As in literally, because that’s the name of the Irvine, California shop handling the conversion for the popular Jeep Gladiator into a 6x6 behemoth. And as far as these customizations go, they’re doing it dirt cheap compared with other rival companies, with pricing kicking off at a mere $132,000. Mind you, the company doesn't mention whether the price is just for the conversion or includes the donor truck as well.
And for the cash, you’re not getting a botched attempt at a 6x6 Gladiator, as the company promises that its Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6X6 “can conquer any terrain yet it’s built to be a daily driver.” It also comes with an extended eight-foot (almost 2,440 mm) bed for additional cargo hauling, auto-retracting side steps so you can take the significant other to any gown dress party, and no less than three engine options.
As far as the powertrains are concerned, the choice starts with the inline-four 2.0-liter turbo (270 hp), continues with the 285-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 and also includes the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel packing 260 hp and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of twist. The 6x6 drive system is no slouch either, with a 4.88 gear ratio and 37-inch tires wrapped around cool-looking 20-inch rims.
Now it’s simply become a trend, just like all those coupe-SUVs out there. Naturally, with consumer interest also comes the temptation to rip them off. Just put this into perspective: Maxlider Brothers is a little-known entity trying to make a name for itself on the back of the 2021 Ford Bronco allure with a $399k mod to the 6x6 lifestyle.
Still, you don’t need to shell out this kind of cash if you’re willing to go Next Level. As in literally, because that’s the name of the Irvine, California shop handling the conversion for the popular Jeep Gladiator into a 6x6 behemoth. And as far as these customizations go, they’re doing it dirt cheap compared with other rival companies, with pricing kicking off at a mere $132,000. Mind you, the company doesn't mention whether the price is just for the conversion or includes the donor truck as well.
And for the cash, you’re not getting a botched attempt at a 6x6 Gladiator, as the company promises that its Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6X6 “can conquer any terrain yet it’s built to be a daily driver.” It also comes with an extended eight-foot (almost 2,440 mm) bed for additional cargo hauling, auto-retracting side steps so you can take the significant other to any gown dress party, and no less than three engine options.
As far as the powertrains are concerned, the choice starts with the inline-four 2.0-liter turbo (270 hp), continues with the 285-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 and also includes the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel packing 260 hp and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of twist. The 6x6 drive system is no slouch either, with a 4.88 gear ratio and 37-inch tires wrapped around cool-looking 20-inch rims.